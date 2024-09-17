Diddy's Lawyer Promises To "Fight Like Hell" Amid Federal Indictment

Diddy's lawyer is working to get him out on bail.

Diddy's attorney, Marc Agnifilo, told reporters that he'll "fight like hell" for the Bad Boy mogul, who is facing allegations of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking in a federal indictment. Agnifilo discussed the case outside of the courtroom where Diddy's arraignment took place on Tuesday morning.

"We knew this was coming," Agnifilo said, as caught by XXL. "He moved to New York as I think some of you guys know. We brought him to New York two weeks ago because we knew this day was gonna come and it's here…It's not planned by us. He came here to surrender at a time agreeable to the U.S. Attorney's Office, and then they arrested him last night. I spent the evening with him…His spirits are good, he's confident, he's dealing with this head-on the way he's dealt with every challenge in his life and he's not guilty. He's innocent of these charges."

Diddy's Attorney Addresses Reporters

Agnifilo continued: "He's gonna plead not guilty obviously and he's gonna fight this with all of his energy and all of his might and the full confidence of his lawyers. I expect a long battle for the good result for Mr. Combs. I'm gonna fight like hell to get him released and he should be released with all that he's done and coming here voluntarily."

Marc Agnifilo Reveals Diddy's Plans To Deal With The Indictment

The 14-page indictment makes reference to Diddy's alleged "Freak Off" parties, claiming he seduced women under the "pretense of a romantic relationship" and subjected them to various sex acts. Check out Marc Agnifilo's full comments on the situation below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

