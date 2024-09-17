Aubrey O’Day Says She Feels "Validated" After Diddy's Federal Indictment

Gurus Magazine's #30VOICES30DAYS Cover Launch Party
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 01: Singer Aubrey O'Day attends Gurus Magazine's #30VOICES30DAYS Cover Launch Party at The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood on June 01, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
Authorities arrested Diddy on Monday night.

Aubrey O’Day says she's feeling "validated" after authorities arrested Diddy on Monday night on charges of alleged racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. She made the comments on X (formerly Twitter) after the news broke. Diddy intends to plead not guilty, according to his lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, who told reporters outside of the courtroom: "He’s not guilty. He’s innocent of these charges."

Shortly after the arrest, O'Day wrote: "The purpose of Justice is to provide an ending and allow us the space to create a new chapter. Women never get this. I feel validated. Today is a win for women all over the world, not just me. Things are finally changing." When reporter Yashar Ali noted that fans have "bullied, terrorized, and threatened" O'Day over the years for vocalizing her claims about Diddy, she responded: "He did worse than that to me. And thank you Yashir for this post. Appreciate you being in my corner and believing me. Xo."

Diddy's Lawyer Arrives At Court For His Arraignment

Marc Agnifilo, lawyer for rapper and music producer Sean "Diddy" Combs, arrives at federal court for his client's arraignment on September 17, 2024, in New York. Combs' arrest late September 16 follows a raid in March by armed federal agents on his luxury properties in Miami and Los Angeles that had suggested an investigation into him was underway. Details of the charges against Combs are expected to be revealed on September 17. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

O'Day had worked with Diddy on numerous occasions over the years and previously performed with Danity Kane from 2006-2008, before being fired from the band. After CNN published 2016 footage of the Bad Boy mogul hitting Cassie, earlier this year, O'Day wrote on social media: "Diddy did not apologize to Cassie. He apologized to the world for seeing what he did."

Aubrey O’Day Speaks Out

Check out O'Day's full posts about the arrest below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy and Aubrey O’Day on HotNewHipHop. More details on the full indictment are expected to arrive on Tuesday.

