Aubrey O'Day Shares Song She Wrote About Diddy A Decade Ago

BYGabriel Bras Nevares991 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2014 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 01: Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs speaks onstage during the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium on May 1, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. iHeartRadio Music Awards are being broadcast live on NBC. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Clear Channel)
This has definitely aged...

Aubrey O'Day has been a very outspoken voice against Diddy even before this wave of hefty allegations, and she recently sought to show it. Moreover, she shared an old 2013 track of hers on social media which talks about her strained relationship with him as a result of her getting fired from Danity Kane and the debacle that ensued. The lyrics touch on "no escape," dead ends, debt, and the singer wishing that she never got in that situation in the first place. It's hard to connect all the dots with this brief snippet down below, but it's still an interesting retrospective.

"The purpose of justice is to provide an ending and allow us the space to create a new chapter," Aubrey O'Day tweeted after Diddy's arrest. "Women never get this. I feel validated. Today is a win for women all over the world, not just me. Things are finally changing." "He did worse than that to me," she responded to a reporter who noted how folks criticized her for her previous condemnations against him. "And thank you Yashir for this post. Appreciate you being in my corner and believing me. Xo."

Read More: Diddy Accused Of "Literally Assaulting Men" By Former Da Band Member

Aubrey O'Day's Old Diddy Song

"There’s no vindication for anyone to have," Aubrey O'Day expressed concerning the Diddy and Cassie hotel video. "Sadly, if you’re a victim of anyone at any point in time in life, this will ring true to you: There’s no such thing as vindication. It never goes away. It’s never better. And even when people are exposed, it doesn’t take away the experience. I suppose [being vindicated] gives you more credibility. But if you believe in yourself, anyone else’s belief in you doesn’t really matter much anyway. So, no, I don’t feel that."

"Diddy did not apologize to Cassie," Aubrey O'Day said of his apology to his former partner. "He apologized to the world for seeing what he did. He says he’s ‘disgusted w himself now, and he was disgusted w himself then’.. but apparently he wasn’t disgusted enough w himself to not PIN this statement out calling her a liar & denying all of it.. leave god and mercy out of this, they aren’t present here, and you know it."

Read More: Cassie Collaborator Tiffany Red Accuses Diddy Of Drugging Her

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...