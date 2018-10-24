old song
- SongsKodak Black Had Fans In A Trance With "Tunnel Vision"Kodak Black was on top of the world during this time.By Alexander Cole
- SongsBas And FKJ's "Risk" Has Been Out For Awhile But It Still Sounds FreshThis late-night burner is soothing and heartbreaking at the same time. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsBeyonce Officially Releases "BEYONCÉ" Cut "Grown Woman To Streaming 10 Years LaterThe uplifting and confident song gets its proper love. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsLupe Fiasco's Unreleased "Out There" From "Food & Liquor" Makes Its Way To StreamingDid you ever hear this song back in the day?By Zachary Horvath
- SongsXXXTentacion's "let's pretend we're numb" Added To StreamingFans were waiting for this track to hit streaming.By Alexander Cole
- MusicXXXTentacion "Riot" Added To Streaming Services During ProtestsAn old song by XXXTentacion called "Riot" has been re-released on streaming services.By Alex Zidel
- MusicFuture Sounds Nothing Like Himself In 2003 Audio When His Name Was "Meathead"Future has changed so much since 2003.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNicki Minaj's "Roman Holiday" Resurfaces Years Later As A MemeThe song has earned a major streaming boost this month.By Alex Zidel
- NewsFamous Dex Leaks One Of His Older Songs "On Me"Famous Dex drops one of his old songs as a throwaway.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Wayne & Reginae Carter Rap One Of His Older Songs TogetherReginae makes sure not to curse on camera.By Alex Zidel