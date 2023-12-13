Beyonce Officially Releases "BEYONCÉ" Cut "Grown Woman To Streaming 10 Years Later

Beyonce is easily one of the most influential artists, period, over the last 20 years or so. The Houston native has been topping the charts and winning people's hearts for her confident, boss-babe mentality in her music and the same goes for her personality. She is a global icon and deserves her flowers for influencing this generation. One of the ways she was able to do that was because of her 2013 self-titled record.

Ironically, it is the album's 10-year anniversary today, and she is celebrating the record in a big way. Around the rollout of the LP, there was an accompanying music video for each track, as well as three extra ones. "Grown Woman" got the nod for the visuals, but the actual audio was not included on the initial release. Today, that changed as it is now available on streaming.

Listen To "Grown Woman" By Beyonce

According to Uproxx, the song was teased in a Pepsi commercial back in April of 2013. The message it has is a powerful one, as it sees Beyonce talking about growing into her own. That is especially true about her life. Now that she is grown, she feels that can go out and conquer any objective. Go stream the song above.

What are your initial thoughts on this "brand-new" single, "Grown Woman," by Beyonce? If this landed on the original version of BEYONCÉ, would it be the best song on the album? What is your favorite element of the track? Are you surprised she waited this long to officially release it?

Quotable Lyrics:

I was spending all my nights and days (Ooh)

Laid back day dreamin' (Ooh, day dreamin', dreamin', day dreamin')

Look at me, I'm a big girl now

Said I'm gon' do somethin' (Ooh)

Told the world I would paint this town

Now betcha I run this (Ah)

