Jonathan Majors Surveillance Footage Appears To Show Aftermath Of Incident Between Actor And His Ex

Newly released surveillance footage appears to show the moment that Jonathan Majors reportedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. In the video, made public by the judge in Majors' trial this week, Majors can be seen grabbing Jabbari from behind and attempting to lift her into an SUV. However, after he fails to do so, he appears to flee on foot while Jabbari gives chase. The pursuit continues for several blocks until Majors is able to shake Jabbari, who is then consoled by a small group of onlookers.

Majors' trial has been going on for a few weeks now. The videos were made public after the prosecution rested its case. Majors' defense is expected to begin Wednesday. At this time, it's unclear who the defense is calling to the stand. However, be sure to watch the full surveillance video below.

What Is The Latest In The Jonathan Majors Trial?

The prosecution has tried hard to paint Majors as a perennial abuser, something that has been previously alluded to in pre-trial materials. In 2022 text messages, Majors appeared to dissuade Jabbari from seeking medical attention for injuries he seemingly inflicted on her. Elsewhere, Jabbari played audio recordings in which Majors could be heard demanding "total compliance" from her. Overall, it painted a fairly damning picture of the actor. Furthermore, it was one consistent with much of the reporting that had come out prior to the start of the trial.

However, the driver of their car on the night of the alleged assault appeared to come to Majors' aid. "I had a feeling the girl had hit the boy... because of the way that she was fighting, and the sounds produced. She became very angry. He was not doing anything, she was doing it," the man testified via an interpreter. Despite this, the man also admitted that he did not directly witness anything and was only testifying based on what he had heard. We'll have more updates as they emerge from the courtroom.

