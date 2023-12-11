Jonathan Majors Was Hit By Ex-Girlfriend In SUV, Driver Testifies In Court

Jonathan Majors' trial for assault just took a pivotal turn, although it doesn't solve all of the conflicting reports at hand. Moreover, on Monday (December 11), the driver of the SUV in which he allegedly attacked his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari back in March of this year testified in court, with the help of an interpreter. For those unaware, the actor stands accused of striking her in an Escalade after she tried to get his phone to see messages with another woman. During his testimony, the driver said that he kept his eyes on the road while the couple fought in the back of his vehicle. Most crucially, though, he relayed to the jury that he "had a feeling the girl had hit the boy... because of the way that she was fighting, and the sounds produced."

Furthermore, he said that Grace Jabbari demanded Jonathan Majors' phone and "became very angry. He was not doing anything, she was doing it," the driver continued, and he suggested that the Creed III star tried to "get rid of" her. This is a very interesting development considering the seemingly damning evidence that Majors' ex brought against him in court. One of these was audio of his demands for "total compliance," which added to a long list of other accusations and supposed evidence that each party presented to each other.

Back to the driver, though, he and his interpreter continued to answer questions and offer his version of the events. According to him, Jonathan Majors and Grace Jabbari left the car at one point at their request, exiting onto a Manhattan street corner. There, the driver recalled, they argued as Majors allegedly attempted to push Jabbari into the Escalade "to get rid of her." Sadly, this is indicative of the supposedly violent relationship that the alleged victim and her team detailed to the jury during this case.

Meanwhile, when the defense asked the driver whether he found blood in his car afterwards, he said he found no such evidence. We'll see where else this trial goes in the coming days and weeks, as we've seen Majors' new boo Meagan Good every step of the way. With that in mind, there are many different angles and storylines that people are interested in that will probably become even more relevant in the future. But the priority is justice, and everything else should follow in its wake. For more news and the latest updates on Jonathan Majors, stay logged into HNHH.

