Jonathan Majors Threatens Suicide, Seemingly Admits To Physical Abuse In Texts To His Ex

In text messages read aloud in court today, Jonathan Majors encourages Grace Jabbari not to seek medical attention for her injuries, out of fear that doctors would "suspect something."

BYCaroline Fisher
2022 SCAD Savannah Film Festival

Text messages between Jonathan Majors and Grace Jabbari were read aloud in court during his assault trial today, in which he references a violent incident that allegedly took place in 2022. In the messages, they discuss an injury Majors seemingly admits to inflicting on her during an argument. He appears to encourage her not to seek medical attention for it, suggesting that a doctor visit could expose his allegedly violent behavior.

“I fear you have no perspective of what could happen if you go to the hospital,” Majors texted Jabbari. "They will ask you questions, and as I don’t think you actually protect us, it could lead to investigation even if you do lie, and they suspect something.” She responded, insisting that she won't reveal how she actually sustained the injury. “I will tell the doctor I bumped my head if I go. I’m going to give it one more day, but I can’t sleep and I need some stronger pain killers. That’s all: why would I tell them what really happened when it’s clear I want to be with you.”

Read More: Jonathan Majors: Ex-GF Plays Audio Demanding Michelle Obama-Like Behaviour & "Total Compliance"

Jonathan Majors' Assault Trial Continues

Jonathan Majors, and his girlfriend, Meagan Good, flanked by his lawyer Priya Chaudhry (R), arrive to Manhattan Criminal court for his pre trial hearing on August 03, 2023 in New York City. If convicted, Majors could face up to a year in jail over misdemeanor charges of assault and harassment. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

In subsequent messages, Majors threatened suicide if Jabbari decided to go to the hospital for treatment. “Last night I considered killing myself versus coming home,” Majors wrote. “I need love too. Or maybe I’m such a monster and horrible man, I don't deserve it. And I should just kill myself. In this way, my existence is miserable, I want to die.” He continued, suggesting that his decision was final. “I will probably kill myself, it’s not really contemplating anymore," he texted. “I’m a monster, a horrible man, not capable of love. I’m killing myself soon.”

Jabbari responded, telling him that if he continued to make suicide threats, she would have to let someone know. What do you think of the text messages between Jonathan Majors and Grace Jabbari read in court today? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Jonathan Majors' Accuser Details Alleged Violent Relationship In Court

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.