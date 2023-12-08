Jonathan Majors Threatens Suicide, Seemingly Admits To Physical Abuse In Texts To His Ex

Text messages between Jonathan Majors and Grace Jabbari were read aloud in court during his assault trial today, in which he references a violent incident that allegedly took place in 2022. In the messages, they discuss an injury Majors seemingly admits to inflicting on her during an argument. He appears to encourage her not to seek medical attention for it, suggesting that a doctor visit could expose his allegedly violent behavior.

“I fear you have no perspective of what could happen if you go to the hospital,” Majors texted Jabbari. "They will ask you questions, and as I don’t think you actually protect us, it could lead to investigation even if you do lie, and they suspect something.” She responded, insisting that she won't reveal how she actually sustained the injury. “I will tell the doctor I bumped my head if I go. I’m going to give it one more day, but I can’t sleep and I need some stronger pain killers. That’s all: why would I tell them what really happened when it’s clear I want to be with you.”

Jonathan Majors' Assault Trial Continues

Jonathan Majors, and his girlfriend, Meagan Good, flanked by his lawyer Priya Chaudhry (R), arrive to Manhattan Criminal court for his pre trial hearing on August 03, 2023 in New York City. If convicted, Majors could face up to a year in jail over misdemeanor charges of assault and harassment. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

In subsequent messages, Majors threatened suicide if Jabbari decided to go to the hospital for treatment. “Last night I considered killing myself versus coming home,” Majors wrote. “I need love too. Or maybe I’m such a monster and horrible man, I don't deserve it. And I should just kill myself. In this way, my existence is miserable, I want to die.” He continued, suggesting that his decision was final. “I will probably kill myself, it’s not really contemplating anymore," he texted. “I’m a monster, a horrible man, not capable of love. I’m killing myself soon.”

Jabbari responded, telling him that if he continued to make suicide threats, she would have to let someone know. What do you think of the text messages between Jonathan Majors and Grace Jabbari read in court today? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

