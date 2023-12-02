Meagan Good & Jonathan Majors Go Viral As He "Fixes" Her Hair: "That Braid Sticking Out Of Her Bun"

Jonathan Majors began 2023 by soaring to new heights in his career thanks to projects like Creed III and the latest Ant-Man film, though his star quickly came crashing down after a domestic dispute in a New York taxi cab with his then-girlfriend. Things became physical between them after she allegedly saw a message from another woman pop up on his phone, ultimately leading to the California native's arrest. His large social circle crumbled almost instantly, leaving Majors standing alone against his harrowing charges.

Thankfully, he's since found new love with Harlem actress Meagan Good, though not everyone is convinced of their relationship's legitimacy. The pair have been in court together this week, and on Thursday (November 30), a new video of the actor "fixing" his other half's hair began circulating online, though the reasons weren't as flattering as Majors likely hoped. In the clip below, the 34-year-old steps behind Good to help her into her jacket, lifting her hair so it (mostly) didn't get caught beneath the fabric.

Read More: Jonathan Majors & Meagan Good Get Cozy In NYC Ahead Of Actor's Trial

Meagan Good Stands by Her Man in Court

Of course, ruthless social media users are pointing out that Good walked away from the encounter with a large strand of hair sticking out of her bun – something they would've liked to have seen Majors adjust for his girl as well. "Him not fixing the part I thought he was gonna fix is sending me," one viewer laughed. "He’s so new to dating Black women that he left that braid sticking out of her bun omg," another speculated, stirring up plenty of discourse.

Read More: Jonathan Majors Trial: Judge To Rule On Unsealing London Police Report

Twitter Users Troll Jonathan Majors' Attempt to Fix His GF's Hair

Keep scrolling to read what other Twitter users are saying about Meagan Good supporting Jonathan Majors amid his assault trial. Do you think the pair seem like a legitimate couple, or could it all be a ploy to change the public's perception of the actor? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

[Via]