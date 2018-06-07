courthouse
- MusicJonathan Majors & Meagan Good Arrive In Court For Opening StatementsJonathan Majors had Meagan Good by his side as his assault trial kicked off on Monday.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsMeagan Good & Jonathan Majors Go Viral As He "Fixes" Her Hair: "That Braid Sticking Out Of Her Bun"The "Creed III" actor is currently in New York for his assault trial, which kicked off earlier this week.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureFree 6ix9ine Protests Erupt Outside Dominican Courthouse Holding RapperLocal fans of the embattled artist are desperate to see him freed.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicTory Lanez Fan Livid With Megan Thee Stallion, Claims She Took Time Off Work To Support Him In CourtSome people have too much time on their hands.By Alexander Cole
- StreetwearJonathan Majors Seen Leaving NYC Courthouse In "FREEDOM" Cap After Facing Assault AllegationsThe "Creed III" actor was taken into custody on Saturday after his girlfriend sustained minor injuries to her head and neck.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsConor McGregor Spotted At Dublin Courthouse Amid Dangerous Driving CaseConor McGregor was arrested for dangerous driving back on March 22nd.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureR. Kelly's GF Joycelyn Savage Shuts Down Mom Outside Courthouse: ReportJoycelyn Savage's family is still trying to get through to her.By Aron A.
- GossipRemy Ma Gets Charges Dropped In Brittany Taylor Assault Case: ReportRemy Ma beat the case.By Aron A.
- GramKevin McCall Shares Video Evidence Of Courthouse Brawl Following Plans To SueKevin McCall comes through with video evidence. By Chantilly Post
- CrimeKevin McCall Arrested Over Physical Altercation With Courthouse Security Guard: ReportHe was at the Georgia courthouse because of his ongoing custody case.By Erika Marie
- CrimeTroy Ave Speaks Outside Of 6ix9ine’s Court Hearing: WatchTroy was there to show support for Aljermiah "Nuke" Mack. By Kevin Goddard
- CrimeTekashi 6ix9ine Video From Inside Courtroom Leaks: Jumpsuit & Dark HairTekashi 6ix9ine looks way different than he did last year.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeKodak Black Court Photo Surfaces As Rapper Faces 8 Years In PrisonKodak Black is facing some hard time in prison.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Reportedly "Looked Good" As He Took The Stand At TrialLawyers For Workers attorney Moe Gangat dishes out on 6ix9ine's trial.By Aron A.
- SocietyAlaska Hit With 7.0 Earthquake, Triggering Tsunami WarningAnchorage, Alaska was ravaged by one of the strongest earthquakes in US history.By Devin Ch
- MusicNicki Minaj Fans Are Ecstatic About Cardi B Turning Herself InThe Barbs are having a field day today.By Alex Zidel
- MusicHailey Baldwin Shuts Down Justin Bieber Marriage Rumours: "I’m Not Married Yet!"Justin & Hailey are still enjoying the life of an engaged couple. By Chantilly Post
- RelationshipsJustin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Are Now Married: ReportCongratulations to Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin!By Alex Zidel
- MusicDej Loaf Wants To Help "Liberate" You By Fronting Marriage License CostsDej Loaf wants to help those in need get married. By Matthew Parizot