Lil Durk Fan Protests Outside Federal Los Angeles Courthouse To Demand His Freedom

2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Broadcast
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 22: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lil Durk attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Durk reportedly isn't even in L.A. yet, but fans are making their voices heard.

Lil Durk reportedly awaits transportation to Los Angeles from a Miami prison following his arrest for alleged murder-for-hire conspiracy. However, his absence in California didn't stop one fan from taking to the city's federal courthouse to stand outside with a sign that reads: "Free Durk Banks." As you can see in the comments section of the Instagram post below, a lot of other fans had pretty divisive reactions to this. Some agreed with the protesting fan or commended their efforts, whereas others were more critical of the case as a whole and of fans' support. Of course, these are all just allegations with no trial yet, so take everything with a grain of salt.

This news comes after Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson addressed Lil Durk's arrest during a press conference. "Look, I don't know all the circumstances and details around these accusations," he shared with reporters. "What I do know, though, is that Lil Durk's mission to build financial literacy for children across the city and making other critical investments for the children of the city [is] where his heart has been. There's no secret to the trauma that he grew up in, and how he has worked to turn that trauma into opportunities for other people."

Lil Durk Fan Protests Outside L.A. Courthouse

Other fans and spectators alike had very different reactions to the Lil Durk situation. For example, Joe Budden recently compared him to Chief Keef on his podcast, remarking on how both Chicago rappers now have very different career paths. Still, this refers to how they contrast in terms of one getting arrested and the other staying mostly unscathed as of late despite their similarities, not any convictions or anything that jumps to conclusions as to their alleged innocence or alleged guilt.

Meanwhile, FBG Duck's estate issued a statement on Lil Durk's arrest considering the lawsuit that they had against him. That legal conflict is over Duck's alleged death on Durk's orders, alleging that he was very involved in that alleged hit. With this, the estate expressed that they feel "one step closer to justice." Without a trial, though, we cannot make a valid assessment of the situation yet, so take all of this with a grain of salt.

