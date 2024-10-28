King Von Mural In O-Block Vandalized Just Days After Lil Durk Arrest

Fans couldn’t help but keep Smurk’s case in mind when reacting to this.

The Lil Durk arrest has caused a lot of controversy among fans of drill rap, whether for musical, personal, or legal reasons. A lot of folks who were always critical of the genre’s subject matter and public scandals are now bolstered by the allegations of murder-for-hire conspiracy to double down on their distaste. Sadly, this aversion - whether for these deep reasons or just fooling around - can lead to disrespect. For example, a mural of Durk’s late colleague King Von was vandalized in the O-Block neighborhood of Chicago just days after Smurk’s arrest.

At press time, we don’t know the context of the displayed message, who vandalized the mural, or why. But as you can see in the comments section under the Instagram post below, there are a lot of divided reactions to this. Some think that folks never would have done this if Lil Durk wasn’t in custody, while others believe someone with the allegations that King Von has should never have a mural to begin with. While there’s nothing connecting this to The Voice’s arrest, fans can’t help but link the two and speculate on how this reflects possible reactions to the federal case.

King Von Mural Vandalized After Lil Durk Arrest

For those unaware, U.S. Marshals arrested Lil Durk last week on charges of alleged murder-for-hire conspiracy. In fact, federal authorities’ accusations regarding this alleged crime possibly and partially relate to King Von. The Windy City rapper allegedly ordered a hit on Quando Rondo in retaliation for Von’s murder. Furthermore, the allegations include claims that he paid for five alleged members of his OTF collective’s travel to California in 2022 to carry out the alleged hit. A shooting in Los Angeles in Rondo’s vicinity took the life of his cousin Lul Pab. Officials arrested these five alleged OTF members in Chicago, and Durk’s arrest in Florida followed.