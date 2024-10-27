Lil Durk Fans Blame Trolls For Legal Trouble And Cause Debate Around His Alleged Actions

Some fans are calling other fans hypocrites for their previous goading.

There's been a lot of debate around the shocking arrest of Lil Durk for alleged murder-for-hire conspiracy among his fanbase. Mainly, it revolves around fans' endorsement or condemnation of his alleged actions and how there's a split between those that were always against it and those that are now eating their words. Specifically, the former group pointed to the latter's "Slide For Von" movement on social media that allegedly sought to goad the Chicago rapper into retaliating against the murder of King Von. You can see some examples of this divisive conversation by scrolling further down below, and it's not a pretty one.

For those unaware, Lil Durk has been charged for allegedly organizing a hit on Quando Rondo to retaliate for the murder of King Von. A 2022 shooting in Rondo's vicinity ended up taking the life of his cousin Lul Pab, which federal authorities claim is on Durk's hands now. However, Quando himself recently took to Instagram to seemingly address the matter, although he didn't mention The Voice by name. Either way, a lot of fans are looking at this feud very differently now.

Some were always advocating for Lil Durk and Quando Rondo to not resort to violence, whereas others took it more lightly. Nevertheless, here's what Rondo had to say recently. "We didn't get into this music industry to make it just to stay caught up in this street s**t," he wrote on Instagram. "We all have families and communities counting on us. It's time to leave all that behind. We've already lost so much, and it's heavy on my heart to forgive anyone I had issues with in the past. It's all love from me. Praying for everyone. 'Life Goes On.'"

