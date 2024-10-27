Lil Durk Fans Blame Trolls For Legal Trouble And Cause Debate Around His Alleged Actions

BYGabriel Bras Nevares737 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lil Durk Performs At Youtube Theater
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 09: Rapper Lil Durk performs onstage during the '7220' Tour at YouTube Theater on April 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Some fans are calling other fans hypocrites for their previous goading.

There's been a lot of debate around the shocking arrest of Lil Durk for alleged murder-for-hire conspiracy among his fanbase. Mainly, it revolves around fans' endorsement or condemnation of his alleged actions and how there's a split between those that were always against it and those that are now eating their words. Specifically, the former group pointed to the latter's "Slide For Von" movement on social media that allegedly sought to goad the Chicago rapper into retaliating against the murder of King Von. You can see some examples of this divisive conversation by scrolling further down below, and it's not a pretty one.

For those unaware, Lil Durk has been charged for allegedly organizing a hit on Quando Rondo to retaliate for the murder of King Von. A 2022 shooting in Rondo's vicinity ended up taking the life of his cousin Lul Pab, which federal authorities claim is on Durk's hands now. However, Quando himself recently took to Instagram to seemingly address the matter, although he didn't mention The Voice by name. Either way, a lot of fans are looking at this feud very differently now.

Read More: Lil Durk Arrested On Murder-For-Hire Charges: A Breakdown Of The Allegations

Lil Durk Fans Call Each Other Out

Some were always advocating for Lil Durk and Quando Rondo to not resort to violence, whereas others took it more lightly. Nevertheless, here's what Rondo had to say recently. "We didn't get into this music industry to make it just to stay caught up in this street s**t," he wrote on Instagram. "We all have families and communities counting on us. It's time to leave all that behind. We've already lost so much, and it's heavy on my heart to forgive anyone I had issues with in the past. It's all love from me. Praying for everyone. 'Life Goes On.'"

More Reactions

Meanwhile, other reports claim that Lil Durk alleged to have lost his phones before U.S. Marshals arrested him in Florida. It's unclear whether this could have any implications in his case, and it's far too early to tell for sure. Nevertheless, debates around this legal trouble will most likely continue raging for the foreseeable future. We're still in the early stages, so there are a lot of unanswered questions concerning these alleged crimes that no one should jump to conclusions about. Check out this debate in the tweets down below.

Read More: Lil Durk Explains Why He Hates "Rats" In Resurfaced Clip That Has Fans Divided

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
...