Lil Durk Fans Launch "Free Durk" Movement On Social Media

Not everyone participating in this is sympathetic, though...

While Lil Durk awaits his fate for an alleged murder-for-hire charge following his Florida arrest, his fanbase is right behind him. They took to social media platforms like Twitter and got "Free Durk" and #DamnDurk trending online, making note of this saddening situation and wishing him the best. However, other fans chose to engage with this from a more critical perspective, questioning Smurk's movement and his past music with this new context in mind. Either way, there's a lot of important discussion going on, and we'll see how legal developments contribute to its evolution. You can check out some reactions by scrolling further down below.

Elsewhere, some fans are just keeping track of what's going on and refusing to speak out until we have more information and updates to work with. After all, this went down very recently. Nevertheless, the last update we received was from an Associated Press article that went over the alleged court documents and affidavit filed by FBI agent Sarah Corcoran. In it, federal authorities allege that Lil Durk booked two flights after five alleged OTF affiliates were arrested in his home city of Chicago. They were to Dubai and Switzerland, and the feds allege that he sought to flee the country.

Lil Durk Fans React To His Arrest

Still, the nature behind these flights is unclear. Regardless, Lil Durk reportedly did not board either, and instead booked another private flight to Italy. Before the plane could leave and he could make a decision, U.S. Marshals arrested him. As for the motive behind all of this, law enforcement alleges that The Voice paid the five aforementioned individuals to carry out an unsuccessful hit on Quando Rondo in 2022. The shooting that took Rondo's cousin Lul Pab's life was allegedly connected to this hit. According to federal authorities' allegations, this was in retaliation for the 2020 murder of King Von.

More Reactions

As you can see in the reactions below, Lil Durk fans had a lot to say about this and will stay posted for more developments. The rest of hip-hop media is also reacting to this wildly, whether for shock or more sinister and critical perspectives. Check out more reactions by scrolling down and stay tuned to HNHH for more updates.