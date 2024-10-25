Lil Durk Revealed His Album Release Date Just Moments Before His Arrest

Fans were so close.

Lil Durk has had a much more difficult October than most, and while he had some highs, it's largely been a series of unfortunate lows. Many fans looked forward to the release of his new album Deep Thoughts about halfway through the month, especially after confusion surrounding a fake Love Songs 4 The Streets 3 tracklist that surfaced online. Sadly, the album faced a delay, but the Chicago rapper had updated fans yesterday (Thursday, October 24) on its status. He announced on Instagram that the project will release on November 22... Mere hours before his arrest. And so, the bad luck continued.

If you weren't already aware, U.S. Marshals arrested Lil Durk in Florida and charged him with alleged murder-for-hire. They transported him to the Broward County Correctional Facility according to XXL and DJ Akademiks, a development that surged after a California indictment referenced him. The prosecution's story goes that Smurk allegedly hired five men with ties to his OTF crew to carry out a hit on Quando Rondo. The alleged hit failed back in 2022, and instead, a shooting took the life of Rondo's cousin, Lul Pab.

Still, it's very unclear at press time just how deep Lil Durk is in these allegations, as we don't know if he was the one who allegedly called the shot or if it's just from leadership association with OTF. Reportedly, he faces the death penalty or life in prison if convicted, and authorities are holding him without bond. The Voice's lawyers, Brian Bieber and Alek Ubieta, claim that he will appear before a federal Fort Lauderdale court later today (Friday, October 25). The five alleged OTF affiliates in the aforementioned indictment were also reportedly arrested on similar charges.