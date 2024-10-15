Lil Durk Delays Release Date Of Anticipated Album "Deep Thoughts"

Lil Durk In Concert - New York, NY
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 19: Recording artist Lil Durk backstage at PlayStation Theater on September 19, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Not what the fans wanted to see.

Lil Durk was riding a monstrous way of momentum into October 18. The rapper was dropping a series of stellar buzz singles in the lead up to his new album, Deep Thoughts. Unfortunately, the release date for the anticipated album has been tweaked. An official announcement has yet to be released, but a subtle change was made on the Apple Music page for Deep Thoughts. Instead of reading October 18, the page claims that the album has been delayed by over a month.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the release date for Lil Durk's new album now reads: November 22. This is a pretty devastating delay for fans, especially given how long the rapper has been hyping up the release. Lil Durk first announced Deep Thoughts in December 2023. The aforementioned singles have been well received by fans, especially "Turn Up a Notch." The subsequent buzz songs, "Monitoring Me" and "Late Checkout," have drawn less attention but maintained an extremely high quality. The former, in particular, is one of Durk's hardest releases to date.

Lil Durk's Album Had An October 18 Release Date

The Deep Thoughts delay is the latest is a series of rollout controversies. The tracklist for the album was seemingly leaked on October 1. It spread like wildfire on line, with such unexpected names as Kai Cenat, Morgan Wallen and Sabrina Carpenter being listed among the features. A debate surfaced among fans as to whether Lil Durk was selling out and abandoning his traditional sound. Fortunately, the drama was cleared up. The rapper confirmed that the tracklist was fake. A proper one has yet to be released, with the only three confirmed tracks being the singles.

Fans are also hopeful that "Discontinuing Wockhardt" will make the cut. The Drake collab was teased by both Adin Ross and DJ Akademiks. The latter even played a preview of a music video for the song. It was theorized that Drake had been removed from the song, because the 6 God's name was nowhere on the aforementioned tracklist. Once it was proven fake, however, confidence in the superstar collab was restored. Fingers crossed that Deep Thoughts doesn't suffer any more delays along the way.

