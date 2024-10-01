Lil Durk Reveals Mind-Boggling Feature List For "Love Songs 4 The Streets 3"

The rapper pulled out all the stops.

Lil Durk continues to prove himself to be one of the most in-demand rappers in the world. He's dropped hit singles, won Grammy Awards, and now he's prepping for the release of his new album, Love Songs 4 the Streets 3. Durk has not only released the tracklist for the album, but the list of features as well. And we'll be honest with you. The rapper might have the most eclectic and star-studded list of collabs of any rapper in 2024. Truly, Love Songs 4 the Streets 3 is going to be an incredible snapshot of this year in pop culture.

Let's start with the most surprising features. Lil Durk has always linked up with other notable rappers. But nobody could have predicted that he would land a Sabrina Carpenter feature. Carpenter has been one of the breakout stars of 2024, if not the breakout star. It'll be fascinating to hear how they sound together. The other names that are surprising to see on Lil Durk's tracklist aren't even rappers! iShowSpeed and Kai Cenat are two of the biggest streamers in the world. Yet, they will appear on the song "War Scars" together. We really have no clue what to expect there.

Lil Durk Seemingly Cut His Drake Collaboration

Where do you go after pop stars and streamers? Country, of course. Lil Durk is going to drip into another genre bag thanks to his Morgan Wallen collab "Come Home." Rod Wave is also featured on what's bound to be one of the biggest stylistic switch-ups of Durk's entire career. Lil Baby and Future are slated to be on the songs "Sing this Song" and "Anti Hero," respectively. Though their inclusion makes way more sense given the style Durk usually works in. The biggest question, though, revolves around the 6 God. Drake was supposed to be on the song "Discontinuing Wockhardt," but it looks like he was cut from the album version. Since the other features are listed, it's safe to assume Drake isn't merely being hidden for dramatic effect.

Love Songs 4 the Streets 3 tracklist: