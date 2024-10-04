Lil Durk Sets The Record Straight On His Divisive Album Tracklist

BYGabriel Bras Nevares473 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2022 Lollapalooza - Day 3
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 30: Lil Durk performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 30, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Josh Brasted/FilmMagic/Getty Images)
So no Kai Cenat?

Lil Durk is dropping his next album Deep Thoughts on October 18, continuing a pretty prolific run for one of Chicago's biggest hip-hop stars. However, some fans couldn't help but express a little confusion despite their excitement. See, news spread around the Internet that Smurk's next project would be Love Songs 4 The Streets 3, executive produced by Rod Wave and with a tracklist to boot. It listed features such as Rod himself, Future, Morgan Wallen, Lil Baby, Sabrina Carpenter, Kai Cenat, and iShowSpeed, which obviously raised some eyebrows. Well, The Voice has spoken, and it turns out that LS4TS3 was all cap.

"Fake a** track list," Lil Durk simply tweeted on Friday (October 4), and it didn't take long for fans to connect the dots. Despite this confusion (and many fans' disappointment that we won't hear these curious collabs with the likes of streamers), there's still a lot on the horizon and on the docket right now to excite die-hards. For example, Durk recently made his acting debut in the series finale for Power Book II: Ghost, which might open up a Hollywood door for him even further. Some viewers clowned the appearance, while others like co-star LaToya Tonodeo thought that he did great.

Read More: Lil Durk Gives Fans An Epic Trap Banger With "Monitoring Me" Single

Lil Durk Calls Out Fake Tracklist

"I thought he killed it!" the actress told TMZ of Lil Durk's turn on the TV show. "And I hope he keeps going with it. Like, you know, it's the series finale... *sighs* it's coming to an end. At least Power Book II: Ghost. But you know what they say, power never ends. So we shall see. [...] I think [Lil Durk has a magical quality]. I think so, I mean, he was dope to work with. Super cool, super chill. Yeah, I hope he keeps it going. I hope [we'll see a lot of him in the future in Hollywood]. I hope so. You'd have to ask him, but in my opinion, I hope so."

What do you think? Do you want to see Lil Durk in more big-and-small-screen endeavors or do you agree with the trolling comments? Either way, he's got a legit album coming very soon that should satisfy your hunger.

Read More: Chris Brown And Lil Durk Sued By Producer Claiming They Stole His Song

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...