Lil Durk Sets The Record Straight On His Divisive Album Tracklist

So no Kai Cenat?

Lil Durk is dropping his next album Deep Thoughts on October 18, continuing a pretty prolific run for one of Chicago's biggest hip-hop stars. However, some fans couldn't help but express a little confusion despite their excitement. See, news spread around the Internet that Smurk's next project would be Love Songs 4 The Streets 3, executive produced by Rod Wave and with a tracklist to boot. It listed features such as Rod himself, Future, Morgan Wallen, Lil Baby, Sabrina Carpenter, Kai Cenat, and iShowSpeed, which obviously raised some eyebrows. Well, The Voice has spoken, and it turns out that LS4TS3 was all cap.

"Fake a** track list," Lil Durk simply tweeted on Friday (October 4), and it didn't take long for fans to connect the dots. Despite this confusion (and many fans' disappointment that we won't hear these curious collabs with the likes of streamers), there's still a lot on the horizon and on the docket right now to excite die-hards. For example, Durk recently made his acting debut in the series finale for Power Book II: Ghost, which might open up a Hollywood door for him even further. Some viewers clowned the appearance, while others like co-star LaToya Tonodeo thought that he did great.

Lil Durk Calls Out Fake Tracklist

"I thought he killed it!" the actress told TMZ of Lil Durk's turn on the TV show. "And I hope he keeps going with it. Like, you know, it's the series finale... *sighs* it's coming to an end. At least Power Book II: Ghost. But you know what they say, power never ends. So we shall see. [...] I think [Lil Durk has a magical quality]. I think so, I mean, he was dope to work with. Super cool, super chill. Yeah, I hope he keeps it going. I hope [we'll see a lot of him in the future in Hollywood]. I hope so. You'd have to ask him, but in my opinion, I hope so."

What do you think? Do you want to see Lil Durk in more big-and-small-screen endeavors or do you agree with the trolling comments? Either way, he's got a legit album coming very soon that should satisfy your hunger.