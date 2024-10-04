Lil Durk Gives Fans An Epic Trap Banger With "Monitoring Me" Single

The keys on this thing are ominous.

Lil Durk has been moving differently as of late. He's already one of the biggest rappers in the world, but the rollout for his new album suggests that he's getting even better. "Turn Up a Notch" was a sweltering leadoff single, with the rapper's customary style in tow. We got a tracklist that suggests he's branching out to different genres. He's got collaborations with Sabrina Carpenter and Morgan Wallen planned, for example. Some fans might've been worried that he would go too mainstream, which is what makes the release of "Monitoring Me" such a brilliant chess move.

"Monitoring Me" is one of Lil Durk's hardest songs to date. The rapper sounds merciless in a song that packs an album worth of ferocity in two and a half minutes. Lil Durk has always showcased intensity on the mic. This new single, however, gives him an instrumental that amplifies his vocal timbre. The beat is simple in the best possible way. Tinkling keys underpin Lil Durk's verses, while the chorus is interspersed with ominous piano stabs. The song manages the rare feat of being instantly catchy but decidedly gritty. Durk is so good at making trap anthems that he doesn't even need to worry about putting a commercial spin on it. "Monitoring Me" is that good.

