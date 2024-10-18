Yeat Delivers His Most Focused Album To Date With "LYFESTYLE"

The rapper continues his upward ascent.

Yeat is onto something. The rapper broke out in a big way with 2093, and now he's back with a new batch of songs in less than a year. He confirmed to The Fader that LYFESTYLE was an attempt to lean into his rap side, and now that we have the album, we can confirm this is the case. Don't worry, the wild rage elements that made Yeat such a sensation to begin with are still here. "SPEEDBALL" and "LYING 5 FUN" are peppered with the frantic synths and Autotuned riffs thats characterized 2093. The thing that helps distinguish LYFESTYLE, though, is the way Yeat plays off his collaborators.

The title track fuses a rage style instrumental with knocking drums more akin to a trap song. This blend of sounds is complimented by Yeat and Lil Durk swapping verses. These two do not really gel on paper, but they sound fantastic together. Don Toliver also shines on "NEW HIGH." It turns out that Toliver really sounds like his mentor, Travis Scott, when his voice is given the distorted Yeat treatment. "NEW HIGH" has one of the best grooves on the whole album. On the solo front, "SO WHAT" and "GEEK TIME" are showcases for Yeek's wildest vocal inflections. There's a lot of music here, and fans are going to love it.

Yeat Leans Into His Rap Bag On New Release