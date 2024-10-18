Yeat Delivers His Most Focused Album To Date With "LYFESTYLE"

BYElias Andrews33 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
e496934ccf43db74dbe047243efcba28.1000x1000x1e496934ccf43db74dbe047243efcba28.1000x1000x1
The rapper continues his upward ascent.

Yeat is onto something. The rapper broke out in a big way with 2093, and now he's back with a new batch of songs in less than a year. He confirmed to The Fader that LYFESTYLE was an attempt to lean into his rap side, and now that we have the album, we can confirm this is the case. Don't worry, the wild rage elements that made Yeat such a sensation to begin with are still here. "SPEEDBALL" and "LYING 5 FUN" are peppered with the frantic synths and Autotuned riffs thats characterized 2093. The thing that helps distinguish LYFESTYLE, though, is the way Yeat plays off his collaborators.

The title track fuses a rage style instrumental with knocking drums more akin to a trap song. This blend of sounds is complimented by Yeat and Lil Durk swapping verses. These two do not really gel on paper, but they sound fantastic together. Don Toliver also shines on "NEW HIGH." It turns out that Toliver really sounds like his mentor, Travis Scott, when his voice is given the distorted Yeat treatment. "NEW HIGH" has one of the best grooves on the whole album. On the solo front, "SO WHAT" and "GEEK TIME" are showcases for Yeek's wildest vocal inflections. There's a lot of music here, and fans are going to love it.

Let us know what you think of this brand new album, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Yeat Leans Into His Rap Bag On New Release

  1. GEEK TIME
  2. STFU
  3. THEY TELL ME
  4. HEARD OF ME
  5. SPEEDBALL
  6. U DON'T KNOW LYFE
  7. ORCHESTRATE
  8. BE QUIET (featuring Kodak Black)
  9. THE COSTES
  10. GO2WORK (featuring Summrs)
  11. GONE 4 MIN
  12. FOREVER AGAIN
  13. ON 1
  14. FLYTROOP
  15. ELIMINATE
  16. LYING 5 FUN
  17. NEW HIGH (featuring Don Toliver)
  18. SO WHAT
  19. LYFESTYLE (featuring Lil Durk)
  20. GOD TALKIN SHHH
  21. LYFE PARTY
  22. FATE

Read More: Yeat Reveals Stacked Features For Upcoming Album "LYFESTYLE"

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
...