Yeat Reveals Stacked Features For Upcoming Album "LYFESTYLE"

This album is going to be great.

Yeat's buzz is bigger than ever. The rapper has been steadily building his following up, and refining his sound. LYFESTYLE, his upcoming album, is poised to be his commercial breakthrough, though. All the information we've heard surrounding the album has only served to increase the excitement for what's to come. Yeat recently sat down for an interview with The Fader, and he not only spoke on the sound of the album, but released the list of artists who will feature. It's about time.

Yeat already released the tracklist for LYFESTYLE, which sits at 21 songs, but the features were initially hidden. It was assumed that we would all have to wait until the album dropped to find out who was on the album, and who wound up on the cutting room floor. Thankfully, Yeat took mercy on us and revealed who will appear. The list did not disappoint. Yeat will have guest features from rap superstars like Kodak Black and Lil Durk. There will also be hooks from Don Toliver and acts like Summrs and Lazer Dim 700. Yeat is known for his rage style, which often blurs genre lines, but he told The Fader that he's going full hip hop this time around.

Yeat Will Focus On Rap Collabs For His New Album

"LYFESTYLE [is] basically just my normal rap sh*t," Yeat explained. "It's not futuristic, it's not like a whole different world. It's the most polished I’ve ever came with the rap sh*t." The features Yeat chose serve to support this narrative. Lil Durk, Kodak and Don Toliver are some of the most conventional rappers that he has worked with to date. Yeat has worked with stars like Drake before, but even then, the 6 God adapted to his rage style. It'll be fascinating to hear how people like Durk and Kodak sounds on Yeat beats.