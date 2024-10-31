Yeat And Quavo Cause Mayhem On Massive Rage Banger "5Brazy"

Yeat does it again.

Yeat may not be a superstar yet, but he's a star. The rapper has really exploded over the last few years, thanks to his unique take on the rage sound. He's showcased more finesse and range within this sound, as evidenced by his commercial breakthrough, 2093. Yeat's latest album, however, sees him tamp down the experimentation in favor of bangers. LYFESTYLE is for the rap heads, and the feature list on the latest album make this game plan abundantly clear. Yeat linked up with Kodak Black and Lil Durk, and the brand new deluxe version features a collab with Quavo.

"5Brazy" is the very last song on the digital deluxe version of LYFESTYLE. It goes as hard as you think a Yeat and Quavo collab would go. The instrumental wastes absolutely no time setting up a soundscape as aggressive and hectic as the album cover. Backing vocals that evoke Future guide us into the first verse, which is handled by Yeat. The bars matter as much as they do for a typical Yeat song, which is to say, not at all. Yeat is all about vocal riffs and flows. Quavo is a bit more audible on the back end of the song, and he acclimates surprisingly well to Yeat's more blown-out sound.

Yeat And Quavo Showcase Radically Different Flows

