Quavo Fans Debate Whether Or Not He Has A Baby

Quavo with a quick post and delete.

Outside of his extremely malicious beef with Chris Brown (and a lawsuit), Quavo has not been making a lot of headlines. However, the internet is absolutely losing their minds over a recent post-and-delete video. The Neighborhood Talk was able to get a hold of it before it was taken down and it sees the former Migos rapper boarding a private jet. Some people have been a little puzzled over why he would post him doing this, but that is not really why people are buzzing. Instead, it has to do with the fact that there is a crying baby on the plane with Quavo being one of the passengers.

It's an unintentionally funny moment as the child decides to announce his presence as soon the potential father starts to walk through the cabin. Quavo even does what a dad would do when a baby begins to cry, saying in exaggerated fashion, "Okay." Fans were quick to point out that detail, as well as noticing a car seat onboard. "Yea that was definitely a car seat peep the handle n the seat," one IG user says.

Quavo Fans Are Divided On Baby Post

While some were making light of the situation, others were making more mature observations. A lot of social media users seemed to not be a fan of The Neighborhood Talk's caption, "Now Quavo…you can’t just delete the post without telling the fans what’s tea? 👀😂." This set some off. "If he does have a baby please explain why tf do y’all feel like he’s entitled to tell y’all?!!" "He was smart to keep it private." Regardless of whose child it is, hopefully it had a safe flight.

What are your thoughts on Quavo possibly having a child? Do you think people deserve to know what's up, why or why not? Could it have been a friend's baby? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Quavo. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.