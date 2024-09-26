Quavo Ordered To Pay $700K For Valet Assault

Another legal obstacle for Quavo.

Quavo recently received a lawsuit from a Louisiana rapper who claims the former Migo stole a QUAVO HUNCHO track from him, but that's sadly not the end of his legal troubles for this month. Moreover, a Las Vegas court and jury recently ordered him to pay $682K to a man he and his entourage seemingly assaulted in 2018, according to KLAS. For those unaware, surveillance footage captured the moment in which the Georgia rapper and his colleagues jumped valet Antonio Henry at the Encore Hotel & Casino due to an argument. The jury found Huncho liable for the damages, and his lawyer reportedly and dismissively called Henry's move the pursuit of a "hip-hop lotto ticket."

Furthermore, the news footage below indicates that Quavo's lawyer claimed that Antonio Henry did not sustain any injuries and that this case doesn't appear on any court record at press time. This is some pretty tough news for the trap MC, but it's also not something he can't make up in due time. For example, he recently appeared in the trailer for the new film Takeover, his latest crossover into the world of small and silver screens. Still, it's a streak of bad luck in the courtroom, although that copyright lawsuit remains open.

Quavo Hit With $700K Judgement Over Valet Assault

Elsewhere, there's other news in Quavo's life that is much more important and heartening to report on. He and Offset had a call following Rich Homie Quan's tragic passing, further squashing the mysterious beef between the former Migos teammates. Of course, many fans likely remember that this isn't the first time that they reconciled due to tragedy. Similar hatchet burials took place after Takeoff's loss, but it seems like they still had (and possibly have) a lot to discuss.