Quavo Chants "Free Young Thug" While Performing "Pick Up The Phone"

BYCole Blake361 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Rocket Foundation Summit On Gun Violence Prevention
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 18: Quavo is seen on stage during The Rocket Foundation Summit on Gun Violence Prevention at The Carter Presidential Center on June 18, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)
Quavo voiced his support for the rapper at Clout Festival.

Quavo called for the freedom of Young Thug while performing his iconic collaboration with the YSL rapper and Travis Scott, "Pick Up The Phone," during the Clout Festival over the weekend. A clip of the moment has been going viral on social media as Thug remains behind bars while the ongoing trial for his case continues.

Fans have mostly responded positively to the clip; however, some users have been labeling him hypocritical considering his stance on gun control. "Is he for control on gun violence or not?!" one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, referring to his recent comments during a rally for Kamala Harris. Speaking at the Vice President's campaign event in Atlanta, he reflected on the tragic death of his Migos partner, Takeoff and called for an end to gun violence.

Read More: Kamala Harris Uses Kendrick Lamar’s "Not Like Us" At Atlanta Rally Leading To Mixed Reactions

Quavo & Young Thug Perform Together In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 18: Quavo of Migos and Young. Thug perform during a concert at Hollywood Palladium on November 18, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images)

He isn't the only one to voice support for Thug in recent days. Speaking with Adin Ross for a recent livestream, former President Donald Trump promised to look into his case if he wins the upcoming election. "I heard that actually," Trump responded to Ross claiming Thug has been receiving unfair treatment. "So, I've heard about him and I've heard he's being treated very unfairly by her [Willis] and I would tell her she's gotta treat these patriots that are being all-- it's terrible. They're going after them." He concluded: "He's gotta be treated fairly." Meek Mill also co-signed those comments for Trump in a post on X. "Free Jeffrey. …. A loving man that put on a lot of people on in atl and created millions for a bunch of families from nothing!" he wrote.

Quavo Voices Support For Young Thug During Clout Festival

Check out a clip of Quavo's comments on Thug at Clout Festival above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Quavo and Young Thug on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Quavo Recruits Rock Legend Lenny Kravitz For Recreation Of Iconic Song "FLY AWAY"

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...