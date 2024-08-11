Quavo Chants "Free Young Thug" While Performing "Pick Up The Phone"

Quavo voiced his support for the rapper at Clout Festival.

Quavo called for the freedom of Young Thug while performing his iconic collaboration with the YSL rapper and Travis Scott, "Pick Up The Phone," during the Clout Festival over the weekend. A clip of the moment has been going viral on social media as Thug remains behind bars while the ongoing trial for his case continues.

Fans have mostly responded positively to the clip; however, some users have been labeling him hypocritical considering his stance on gun control. "Is he for control on gun violence or not?!" one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, referring to his recent comments during a rally for Kamala Harris. Speaking at the Vice President's campaign event in Atlanta, he reflected on the tragic death of his Migos partner, Takeoff and called for an end to gun violence.

Quavo & Young Thug Perform Together In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 18: Quavo of Migos and Young. Thug perform during a concert at Hollywood Palladium on November 18, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images)

He isn't the only one to voice support for Thug in recent days. Speaking with Adin Ross for a recent livestream, former President Donald Trump promised to look into his case if he wins the upcoming election. "I heard that actually," Trump responded to Ross claiming Thug has been receiving unfair treatment. "So, I've heard about him and I've heard he's being treated very unfairly by her [Willis] and I would tell her she's gotta treat these patriots that are being all-- it's terrible. They're going after them." He concluded: "He's gotta be treated fairly." Meek Mill also co-signed those comments for Trump in a post on X. "Free Jeffrey. …. A loving man that put on a lot of people on in atl and created millions for a bunch of families from nothing!" he wrote.

Quavo Voices Support For Young Thug During Clout Festival