Kamala Harris Uses Kendrick Lamar’s "Not Like Us" At Atlanta Rally Leading To Mixed Reactions

Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign rally in Atlanta
ATLANTA, UNITED STATES - JULY 30: Supporters of United States Vice President Kamala Harris attend the Kamala Harris' presidential campaign rally in Atlanta, Georgia, United States on July 30, 2024. The large campaign rally, attended by nearly 10,000 people, was Kamala Harris' sixth visit to Georgia this year and her 15th since taking office. (Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Kamala Harris also brought out Megan Thee Stallion and Quavo.

Kamala Harris' latest rally in Atlanta, Georgia featured the use of Kendrick Lamar’s "Not Like Us" diss track, a decision that's leading to mixed reaction online. While many voters in attendance appeared to be excited by hearing the iconic song, others on social media have been labeling the moment cringe.

"She literally is the most cringe nominee ever it's not even close," one critic on X (formerly Twitter) wrote. Another remarked: "hilarious timeline: the world where Not Like Us becomes 1996 Macarena," referencing the infamous moment from the 1996 Democratic National Convention. Despite the negative online response, in videos from the event, many fans can be seen rapping along and enjoying themselves.

Kendrick Lamar Films Music Video For "Not Like Us"

Watts, CA - June 22: Kendrick Lamar dances during the music video shoot for "Not Like Us" at Nickerson Gardens on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Watts, CA. (Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The use of "Not Like Us" isn't the only involvement hip-hop got during the night. Megan Thee Stallion also performed on stage. “Now I know my ladies in the crowd love their bodies. If you want to keep loving your bodies, you know who to vote for,” she said before launching into song. Quavo also spoke about the issue of gun violence and the death of his Migos partner, Takeoff. “One of these issues that I care about is resolving the gun violence issues,” he told the crowd. “You can’t understand the struggle of gun violence if you not in the field or in the heart of it. So, one thing I learned from working with Vice President Harris is she always stand on business. From inviting me to the White House last year to discuss these solutions, to passing the biggest gun safety laws today.”

Kamala Harris Uses "Not Like Us" During Campaign Rally

Check out clips of "Not Like Us" playing during Harris' rally above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kendrick Lamar as well as the 2024 Presidential Election on HotNewHipHop.

