Drake Quotes Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” In Response To Viral Lookalike

Wicked Featuring 21 Savage
ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 19: Drake performs during Wicked (Spelhouse Homecoming Concert) Featuring 21 Savage at Forbes Arena at Morehouse College on October 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Drizzy had an interesting reaction to his doppelganger.

Drake and Kendrick Lamar's viral feud may have died down for the moment, but evidently, it remains at the top of fans' minds. Luckily, despite how messy things got, it looks like Drizzy is still able to poke fun at the debacle. Earlier today, for example, the Toronto rapper took to his Instagram Story to share a viral clip of a Drake lookalike performing "Hotline Bling."

For obvious reasons, fans got a kick out of the wild clip and were quick to take note of Drake's caption. "Sometimes you gotta pop out," he wrote simply. Of course, these lyrics are from Kendrick Lamar's hit song "Not Like Us," in which he rips Drake to shreds.

"Sometimes You Gotta Pop Out," According To Drake

The track has been one of the most successful of the entire lyrical battle, and Kendrick later named his LA "Pop Out" show with Dr. Dre, Ty Dolla Sign, and more after it. It even got an accompanying music video earlier this month, which unsurprisingly racked up millions of views within only a few days. Famously, it features bars that accuse Drake of being a predator. Regardless, Drizzy doesn't seem to mind giving it a shoutout.

After all, Drake seems set on moving on from this fiasco and getting back to what he was doing before. He recently teamed up with Gordo for two tracks on his debut album, "Sideways" and "Healing." The features left supporters hopeful for the future, and feeling like Drizzy might finally be back on track. He also has a song with Lil Yachty on the way, "Super Soak," which Kai Cenat previewed on stream last week. What do you think of Drake's reaction to his viral lookalike's performance? What about him quoting "Not Like Us" by Kendrick Lamar? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

