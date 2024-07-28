Drake Quotes Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” In Response To Viral Lookalike

Drizzy had an interesting reaction to his doppelganger.

Drake and Kendrick Lamar's viral feud may have died down for the moment, but evidently, it remains at the top of fans' minds. Luckily, despite how messy things got, it looks like Drizzy is still able to poke fun at the debacle. Earlier today, for example, the Toronto rapper took to his Instagram Story to share a viral clip of a Drake lookalike performing "Hotline Bling."

For obvious reasons, fans got a kick out of the wild clip and were quick to take note of Drake's caption. "Sometimes you gotta pop out," he wrote simply. Of course, these lyrics are from Kendrick Lamar's hit song "Not Like Us," in which he rips Drake to shreds.

"Sometimes You Gotta Pop Out," According To Drake

The track has been one of the most successful of the entire lyrical battle, and Kendrick later named his LA "Pop Out" show with Dr. Dre, Ty Dolla Sign, and more after it. It even got an accompanying music video earlier this month, which unsurprisingly racked up millions of views within only a few days. Famously, it features bars that accuse Drake of being a predator. Regardless, Drizzy doesn't seem to mind giving it a shoutout.