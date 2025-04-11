Young Thug Billboard Confirms His New Album Is Dropping Very Soon

BY Caroline Fisher 866 Views
Young Thug Billboard Album Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 25: Young Thug attends a dinner celebrating his album "Punk" on October 25, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Young Thug recently dropped one of the biggest hints yet about his upcoming album, presumably titled "UY SCUTI."

It's been several months since Young Thug was released from prison following a long and arduous legal battle. Fans have been patiently waiting for his next release ever since, and now, it looks like it's finally on the way. Recently, a billboard teasing the upcoming project was spotted, revealing that it'll be released sometime next month. An official release date has yet to be announced.

"UNIVERSE HAS BEEN TOO QUIET," the billboard reads. "UNTIL NOW. UY SCUTI." This latest teaser arrives just a couple of weeks after Young Thug held up a jersey that said “UY Scuti" at Miami Heat's game against the Golden State Warriors. This is presumed to be the title of the album. A few other hints have been dropped on social media since, prompting speculation that 21 Savage and Future will make appearances. These hints have earned mixed reactions from fans, but for now, nothing is confirmed.

Young Thug Legal Issues

An upcoming album isn't all Young Thug has to be excited about these days, however. Earlier this month, he also secured a major win in court. The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office had filed a motion requesting that the rapper's probation be revoked. They alleged that his “continued presence in the community under probationary supervision presents a clear and present danger to public safety and undermines the rule of law.” They pointed out some of his social media activity in particular, including a post Atlanta Police Department investigator Marissa Viverito. He had referred to her as the "biggest liar in the DA office" in a post on X.

Judge Paige Reese Whitaker ended up ruling in his favor, meaning his probation was not revoked. He was sentenced to 40 years, five to be served in prison commuted to time served in October of last year. This means he'll serve 15 years probation, with 20 more to be commuted once that is successfully completed.

