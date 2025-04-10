Young Thug Fans Are Split Over Yet Another 21 Savage Feature On New Album

Although there are a whole lot of Atlanta rappers leading the city's hip-hop forward, the classes of Young Thug and 21 Savage still have a firm grip on what sounds will define the future. But at what cost? This is the reaction some fans had to Thugger's social media hint about 21 appearing on his upcoming comeback album, presumably titled UY SCUTI. While a lot of fans are very excited about a new collaboration between these two, others believe Savage has been on far too many features throughout his career. As such, they didn't really bat an eye about this tease.

No matter what side you identify with, it seems like this hypothetical team-up will depend on its quality to impress, not its perception on paper. Young Thug and 21 Savage are very tight, so this really took no one by surprise. However, sometimes the biggest surprise can come out of the most predictable corners, so here's hoping they prove skeptics wrong and come through with some real heat. After all, this is the kind of thing fans would love to be wrong about.

Young Thug 21 Savage Collabs

If you're looking for collaborations between the YSL rapper and the Slaughter Gang MC, you don't have to look far. There's the recent "Want Me Dead" / "Wit Da Racks" and "pop ur s**t" link-ups off each spitter's respective most recent projects, plus earlier meetings of the mind on "Now," "I'm Scared," and "Rich N***a S**t." In addition, both ATL lyricists appeared on the recent Drake track "It's Up" last year, which was a part of his "100 GIGS" series. Speaking of Drizzy, 21 Savage appears on a leaked track from the OVO mogul that caused significant conversation online.