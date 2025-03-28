Young Thug Blasts Playboi Carti Fan Page For Hating On His Album Rollout

Young Thug Playboi Carti Fan Page Hating New Album Rollout Hip Hop News
CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 07: Rappers Young Thug and Playboi Carti attend Game 3 of the 2017 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on June 7, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Now that we finally got that new Playboi Carti album, other rap fans are waiting on Young Thug's proper musical comeback.

Young Thug and Playboi Carti are two of Atlanta's best and brightest, so to see fans try to pit them against each other is a truly sacrilegious effort. You may have seen the former tease fans with his next musical moves, asking fans to beg him for his next album if they really want to see his post-RICO comeback. A Carti fan page responded dismissively to this hype, exclaiming "U NOT CARTI LIL BRA" on Twitter. "I wonder who's couch you're on tweeting this," Thugger clapped back, taking out two birds with one stone. If anything, he's King Vamp's big brother, not the little one. Also, Thug and pretty much any artist out there shouldn't take too much stock in what obsessive fan pages have to say – and vice versa – if they come from insincere or ignorant places.

For those unaware, Young Thug is drumming up new album hype, and other collaborators have also joined in on the fun. This also follows other exciting previews of his return to the game, such as a headlining Summer Smash performance that will mark his first since the YSL RICO trial.

Young Thug Playboi Carti Collabs

Furthermore, this new album hype also pairs well with the Opium boss' current run, as he just dropped his long-awaited MUSIC behemoth. Young Thug collabs with Playboi Carti on the track "WE NEED ALL DA VIBES," which also features Ty Dolla $ign. Don't let this fan page fool you. Thug and Carti have a lot of chemistry together, although their only other official link-up being the Die Lit gem "Choppa Won't Miss." We're sure there are other leaks out there like "Ain't Rockin Gold" that you might be aware of. Hopefully this MUSIC cut is not their last team-up.

Meanwhile, Young Thug and Playboi Carti's other crossovers, such as random social media interactions, also fuel this desire for more official collaborations. They both seem to occupy a very good spot right now, but fans will patiently wait as long as they have to to see what's next. After all, it's been a long road up to this point, and Thug and Carti deserve to celebrate their careers at their pace without facing irrelevant comparisons to others.

