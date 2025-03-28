NAV Reunites With Playboi Carti & The Weeknd On "UNLIMITED"

NAV leaned into his darker and woozier side with "OMW2 REXDALE," and one of the strongest examples is the multi-faceted "UNLIMITED."

Made like ten million off VLONE, shoutout to Bari I could f*ck around, go deep voice just like I'm Carti Tried to fight pourin' up syrup, I had to pick my battles Tryin' to break the money machine, the only thing that matter I ain't trickin' on no thots, she f*cked the whole gang Double O and XO, we got the same chain

Ironically, it's been just as long of a journey for NAV to get back in the studio with these two superstars as it has for this demo to see the light of day. "UNLIMITED" is the final version of a 2020 Kanye West and Carti Donda throwaway. It was once in the hands of Offset as well and he titled it "ROCK OUT." He was also working with Playboi on this track too and it was going to land on SET IT OFF. However, the latter didn't clear his verse, so it was once again scrapped. Now, five years later, we have "UNLIMITED," one of the many highlights on NAV's OMW2 REXDALE project. It's got summertime hit written all over it. However, it also sticks to the moodier aesthetics across the tracklist with a MIKE DEAN-esque outro with The Weeknd's angelic hums.

It's been a hot minute since NAV has hopped on a track with either Playboi Carti or The Weeknd . For the former, 2017's "Minute" was the last collaboration between them. That cut appeared on the self-proclaimed Brown Boy's album with Metro Boomin , Perfect Timing. As for Abel, he hasn't worked with his XO compatriot since their Bad Habits cut, "Price On My Head." Part of the reason for that has been NAV's three-year absence. But also, Carti and The Weeknd were either in the middle of completing trilogies or messing around and taking forever to drop their next album.

