NAV Announces "On My Way 2 Rexdale" Release Date With Trippy Teaser Trailer

NAV is making a comeback and it's going to happen very soon. On March 28, the self-proclaimed Brown Boy is going to finally be coming through with On My Way 2 Rexdale. This is a mixtape that has been in the works for quite some time. In fact, per Genius, the Canadian rapper, producer, singer, and songwriter has been talking about since October 2022. Back then, he tweeted in part, "I'm currently working on "NAV2." The entire project is self produced and it feels good!!! Can’t wait to share with you guys..." Then, NAV would go on to share two trailers for it. The first would drop on February 7, 2023. Although, we cannot seem to find the video for it.

The next one wouldn't come out until May of last year and it signaled at the end that it would drop in "Summer 2024." However, that didn't happen. But we did get a new title which is the one we still have nearly 12 months later. On My Way 2 Rexdale holds a spot in NAV's heart as the name of the tape is based on where he was born. That would be Rexdale, Ontario. Additionally, it's being referred to as the follow-up to his beloved 2017 debut self-titled mixtape. So, overall, this one holds a lot of weight for the artist, but also the fans, too.

When Was NAV's Last Album?

Soon, it will arrive, with the release date at the end of this third (and hopefully final) trailer saying "March 28." The teaser is quite trippy as it shows NAV riding in the back of white Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV. It's actually the same one in the other trailer, which can be found above. It's a fun easter egg. However, while he's sitting in the back, he passes out and the video cuts to him in what could be an interpretation of his bedroom back home.