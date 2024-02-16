Playboi Carti Ices Out The Weeknd And His Team With XO Opium Chains

Playboi Carti and The Weeknd are two artists who seem to be good friends. Although they don't make a ton of music together, they have done so at least on one occasion. For instance, Carti was on "Popular" with Madonna and The Weeknd. This track was part of the The Idol soundtrack. Overall, one could argue that this song was the only memorable part of that show. Regardless, this is a song that some people felt was the true song of the summer of 2023. It did well on radio and was a streaming favorite as well.

Moving forward, The Weeknd is looking towards his next project. The same can be said of Playboi Carti, who has dropped five songs over the past few months. Amidst this rollout, it seems as though Carti has been feeling generous and appreciative of Abel. We know this because according to Kurrco on Twitter, Carti came through with some new chains for The Weeknd and his team. As you can see below, these are some Opium-ified XO chains. The double Os are found in on top and there are some spikes included around the outside.

Playboi Carti With A Gift

Overall, these chains are made with the express purpose of being flashy but also showcasing the longstanding relationship between Opium and XO. If you are a fan of either artist, you can definitely appreciate what is going on here. One has to wonder whether or not these two have a potential collaboration on the horizon. After all, this latest gift seemingly came out of nowhere. If Carti and The Weeknd do bring out a new song, it would be interesting to hear it in the context of Carti's new sound.

