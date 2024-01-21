Playboi Carti's "Popular" Verse Receives Kidz Bop Cover

Kidz Bop has released a cover of the Playboi Carter verse from The Weeknd's 2023 single "Popular". The song was produced for the HBO series The Idol and also features a verse from Madonna. The new verse now reads - “Money on top of me, money on top of her/ money on top of me, money on top of her/ If shawty hangs with me, she know I’m popular." The clean version removes the word "f-ck" from the final line, which is also no longer repeated.

The overwhelming fan reaction was bemusement, which is often the case with Kidz Bop covers. Other 2024 Kidz Bop covers include "Barbie World", "Seven", and "Paint The Town Red". Kidz Bop is famous for taking adult-oriented songs and cleaning them up for a younger audience. The lengths that need to be taken for this to occur often result in fairly bizarre covers, especially as they are still sung by children. How do you feel about "Popular" getting the Kidz Bop cover? Let us know in the comments.

Read More: Playboi Carti "Antagonist" Tour Allegedly Postponed Over Homixide Gang Legal Battle

Lil Yachty Teases New Playboi Carti Collab

Meanwhile, Lil Yachty has teased a collaboration with Carti, posting a picture of a double-stacked cup on top of an opium briefcase. If true, it would be their first collab. In 2018, Carti featured on Yachty's "Get Dripped". Then, in 2020, Yachty, along with Future, featured on Carti's "Flex Up". However, there is no word on the nature of collab at this time.

Fans were understandably stoked for the collab. "I mean they already got bangers so thats a no brainer," one fan noted. "Bro that’s literally the nicest duo we didn’t know we needed 💯💯," gushed another. "Well ofc !! That would be the smartest thing to do especially if they ain’t beefin," reasoned a third. However, not everyone was stoked for the potential collab. Are you excited for another Yachty/Carti collab? Let us know in the comments.

Read More: Playboi Carti's Diss Track Has Benji Blue Bills Dipping From The Studio, "Whole Lotta Red" Rapper Seems Unbothered In New Selfie

[via]