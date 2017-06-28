popular
- Music VideosThe Weeknd Drops "Popular" Music Video With Madonna & Playboi Carti: WatchA couple of months after the song's release, and days after the music video's premiere on "Fortnite," we finally got these lavish visuals.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicThe Weeknd Debuts "Popular" Video With Madonna & Playboi Carti On "Fortnite"The Weeknd's newest music video is only available on "Fortnite."By Cole Blake
- MusicPlayboi Carti's "Popular" Verse Receives Kidz Bop CoverThe "clean" cover company strikes again.By Ben Mock
- MusicThe Weeknd Performs "Popular" For The First Time: WatchThe Weeknd got to perform his latest song recently. By Alexander Cole
- SneakersNike Dunk Mid "Pale Ivory" Coming SoonThe new Nike Dunk Mid "Pale Ivory" is a must for the upcoming season.By Regina Berndt
- NewsM.I.A. Reminds Us She’s Living Her Best Life On “Popular” SingleThe 47-year-old British rapper is gearing up for the arrival of her “MATA” album.By Hayley Hynes
- SneakersKanye West Boasts About Yeezy's Success And Makes Grand AnnouncementKanye has big plans for his brand.By Alexander Cole
- MusicDrake's "Money In The Grave" Is Being Promoted As An Official SingleDrizzy's latest "Money In The Grave" has had such great response, it's being pushed as a single.By hnhh
- MusicR. Kelly's Popularity Thrives In Germany Despite Sex Scandal: ReportThe singer's upcoming concert has been bumped to a bigger venue. Twice.By Zaynab
- MoviesMark Wahlberg Is Very Happy About The Oscars New "Popular Film" CategoryMarky Mark and a funky bunch of other celebrities weigh in on the new category.By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentYouTube Star Tyrone Fleming Fatally Stabbed In His Bronx ApartmentFleming leaves behind a fiancé and two children. By David Saric
- EntertainmentNetflix Renews "13 Reasons Why" For A Third SeasonBe prepared for another dramatic and addictive outing. By David Saric
- EntertainmentTwitch Prime Members To Receive More Exclusive "Fortnite" GoodsFortnite continues to lure in their dedicated fanbase. By David Saric
- StreetwearSupreme Knock-Offs Are The World's Most Popular CounterfeitsThe streetwear giant is copied en masse. By David Saric
- TechSnapchat Rolling Out Group Video Chat & Mentions For Stories FeatureThe app is expanding its capabilities. By David Saric
- SocietyAshley Madison's Business Is Booming, Women Signing Up In The MillionsCheating is not something largely accredited to men anymore. By David Saric
- StreetwearSupreme Is Ready To Unleash Some New T-Shirt Designs This WeekThe brand's vast fanbase will have some new items to add to their collection. By David Saric
- LifeInstagram Users Can Now Include Hashtags & Profile Links Into Their BiosThe popular social media app is allowing for more personalized profiles. By David Saric
- LifeThese Are The Best Camera Phones According To New StudyApple and Samsung reign supreme. By David Saric
- ViralThis Evil Patrick Meme From "Spongebob" Is Giving The Internet LifeThe Internet is ablaze with this latest viral meme. By David Saric
- MusicVince Staples Talks Music That "Gets Attention" & More In New InterviewVince Staples thinks artistic music dies with success.By Matt F