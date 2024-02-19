The Weeknd Debuts "Popular" Video With Madonna & Playboi Carti On "Fortnite"

The Weeknd debuted a new music video for his song, "Popular," with Madonna and Playboi Carti during Fortnite Festival. It capped off the singer's takeover of Season 1 of the event. Fans playing the game were able to watch the video in a new dedicated viewing area in Jam Stage.

The video played on repeat from February 15 at 7:00 PM, ET through February 18 at 7:00 PM, ET. As of Sunday afternoon, it's not available in an official capacity anywhere else.

The Weeknd Performs At Wembley Stadium

The Weeknd previously discussed the making of the song during an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “I’m proud of it. I’m definitely proud of it," he said, last year. "Me and Carti had this… I mean, we’ve jammed out before. We’ve had a different version of this song prior. So I’ve had these vocals for a while and I’ve kind of just worked around it, and then kind of kept it in the tuck. But now it felt like it was time. It was time. And it felt right and it felt cohesive with this album that I’m working on right now. Or that I just actually finished. The Idol soundtrack, yeah. And so I’ve been producing the song for a while. And then Madonna, Madge. She’s the ultimate co-sign for this song, for this album, and for this TV show. And you’ll hear more of her in the show as well, too. She is the ultimate pop star.”

The Weeknd Appears In Fortnite

The Weeknd is far from the first artist to appear on Fortnite. Over the years, Travis Scott, Ariana Grande, and many more have worked with the game in various capacities. Be on the lookout for further updates on The Weeknd on HotNewHipHop.

