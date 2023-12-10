The Weeknd "Fortnite" Flash Mob Erupts In Times Square

In honor of his appearance in Fortnite yesterday, a group of people dressed like The Weeknd recently appeared in Times Square for a flash mob, showing off their moves for a crowd of over 15,000 onlookers. He was the first headliner for Fortnite's new game, "Fortnite Festival," which allows players to perform in the game with friends. In the past, artists like Eminem, Travis Scott, and more have also performed in the game.

The flash mob featured roughly 300 people, who all rocked outfits based on The Weeknd's in-game skins and did emotes from the game. The skins are currently available for purchase with V bucks. His in-game performance certainly stirred up quite a bit of buzz around the game, with countless fans jumping on to see the show.

The Weeknd "Fortnite" Flash Mob

His performance in Fortnite was only the cherry on top of an already wildly successful year for The Weeknd. At the end of November, his Spotify streaming stats of 2023 were revealed, and are nothing short of impressive. Over the year, the artist garnered 12.8 billion streams on the platform alone. This included 285.2 million different fans around the world, who spent 721.7 million hours total listening to his music. He's also done staggering numbers with his After Hours Till Dawn tour, which broke a major record last month.

He grossed $158.1 million across 30 shows on the European leg of the tour, selling over 1.6 million tickets. He even managed to make an impact on the economy of Columbia with his performance there in October. According to a local newspaper, they saw "a considerable movement," with the show generating around 1500 jobs. What do you think of The Weeknd lookalikes taking over Times Square with a flash mob? What about his recent in-game Fortnite Festival performance? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

