The Weeknd’s Tour Makes Big Economic Impact In Colombia

All summer there has been plenty of talk about some of the biggest artists in the music industry touring. Beyonce, Taylor Swift, and Drake have all made headlines with nearly every single stop on their major tours. But one absolutely massive tour that shouldn't be overlooked is The Weeknd's monumental "After Hours Till Dawn" tour. The second leg of the tour has been going on since June and wraps up later this month. It features dozens of shows across both Europe and Latin America, one of which took place in Colombia yesterday.

According to some local reporting about the show, it apparently had an economic impact that ran very deep. "The artist arrived with his After Hours Till Dawn Tour 2023, which generated a significant impact on the city. It was learned that the organization of the event generated 1,500 jobs, 35 companies were involved and 800 million pesos were paid in rent, it generated considerable movement for the economy," the report reads. In response to the report, fans praised Abel for his monumental impact. "The weekend really is the biggest artist this century," one of the top comments on a post about his Colombia show reads. Check out more fan responses below.

The Weeknd Shakes Colombian Economy With Tour

Last month, The Weeknd's tour made headlines for a different reason when he debuted a new look. The fit features a Daft Punk style robotic helmet with a blue light emanating from it. Throughout his entire tour Abel's outfits have been making waves amongst his fanbase including when he started sporting an MF DOOM style mask.

He also recently appeared for what he's called his "last ever feature." He gave a guest performance alongside 21 Savage and French Montana on a song from the recently released Diddy album. What do you think of The Weeknd's tour stop having a massive economic impact on Colombia? Let us know in the comment section below.

