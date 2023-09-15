Diddy Shares First Music Video From New Album With The Weeknd & 21 Savage

Over the weekend, Diddy dropped his new album The Love Album: Off The Grid. The nearly 90-minute project is absolutely stacked with features from major artists. Busta Rhymes, Swae Lee, Summer Walker, Justin Bieber, Jazmine Sullivan, Ty Dolla $ign, and MANY more appear in the tracklist. But there was one feature that fans were specifically excited for, The Weeknd. Earlier this year the mega-star teased that he was getting ready to retire that moniker and would only do one more feature before he did.

That feature pops up here on the song "Another One Of Me." The track also has features from 21 Savage and French Montana. The Weeknd and 21 Savae are a match made in heaven as Metro Boomin proved earlier this year with his mega-hit collab with the pair "Creepin." Unsurprisingly given the hype for the song, it was the first track from the album to get a music video which dropped overnight alongside the album. In the visual, the trio of guests occupy a CGI-heavy world. The video is full of flashy effects and mechanical visuals that make for a very sleek presentation. Check out the full video below.

Diddy's Futuristic New Video

Earlier this week Diddy was the guest of honor at this year's MTV VMA awards. While Shakira received the night's biggest award the Video Vanguard, the legendary rap executive was given the Global Icon Award. He brought along a series of guests with him and they performed a medley of the star's biggest hits from throughout his career.

Diddy also sat down on The Breakfast Club to discuss a variety of issues. One of which was his effort to give some of his artists the publishing rights to their music back. He clarified that the process began two full years ago and was only recently finished. What do you think of Diddy's newest music video with The Weeknd, French Montana, and 21 Savage? Let us know in the comment section below.

