The Weeknd Gives Diddy, 21 Savage, & French Montana His Final Feature On “Another One Of Me”

The Weeknd is a legendary artist who has consistently made chart-topping music. In addition to his solo efforts, he has delivered some phenomenal features over the years. These features are considered to be legendary in their own right. However, it seems like he is retiring from making features. Yes, that's right, he has only more feature left in him, and it was released today. As we reported on extensively, the feature comes in the form of a verse and hook on the track "Another One Of Me." This is a cut from Diddy's The Love Album: Off The Grid.

The song also features the likes of 21 Savage and French Montana. Overall, this is a song that everyone was looking forward to. After all, you would think that The Weeknd's final feature would be a must-listen event. That said, there is no telling if Abel is actually telling the truth here. Whatever the case is, there is no doubt that he delivered a great performance for this supposed last hoorah.

The Weeknd Does It Again

Before each of The Weeknd's attempts at the hook, we get a sample of the drum solo from Phil Collins' "In The Air Tonight." From there, the rest of the song is filled with dope verses from Diddy, French Montana, and 21 Savage. There is fair bit of chemistry here, and it creates a dope song that acts as a standout on this new album.

Be sure to let us know how you feel about this new track, in the comments section below. Is this Weeknd feature one of his best? Did he leave the feature game on a high?

Quotable Lyrics:

Don't waste your tears on me

I'ma tell you if they worth the fight

I'ma hurt you if you let me

I can love you only for the night

