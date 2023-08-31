The Weeknd Breaks New Record With “Beauty Behind The Madness”

The Weeknd has been at it for a long time now. Overall, Abel has been in the game since the early 2010s when he dropped his Trilogy series of mixtapes. At first, many thought he was a band. However, people eventually clued to the fact that he is actually just one talented individual. Once his mixtape era ended, he got signed and immediately started making some albums. He started off with Kissland which had mixed reception at the time. When Beauty Behind The Madness came out, he truly came into his own.

There were a ton of amazing hits on this album. To this day, these tracks are the biggest of his career. Although he has some major hits from his other albums, a lot of fans look at the commercial success of BBTM as his true jumping-off point. In fact, the album is still breaking records. For instance, according to DJ Akademiks, the album became the first in music history to boast three diamond singles. The tracks in question are “Earned It,” “The Hills,” and “Can’t Feel My Face.”

The Weeknd Is A Sales Beast

These are all songs that were inescapable when they came out back in 2015. Almost a decade later, they are still getting a ton of plays on not just streaming services, but the radio as well. The Weeknd is one of those artists who always seems to be one-upping himself. He is about to embark on a whole new era of his career, and fans are very excited about it. As it turns out, he may just be ditching The Weeknd as a name, altogether.

No matter what he does next, there is no doubt that fans are going to follow him. He is one of the most listened-to artists in the entire world, and we do not foresee that changing. Let us know your favorite Weeknd songs and albums, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

