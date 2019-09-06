diamond certification
- Music50 Cent Celebrates "In Da Club" Diamond Certification"Diamonds are forever," 50 Cent says.By Caroline Fisher
- NumbersThe Weeknd Breaks New Record With "Beauty Behind The Madness"The Weeknd continues to put up numbers.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureWaka Flocka, Wale, Roscoe Dash's "No Hands" Goes DiamondWaka Flocka's 2010 rap hit has achieved rarefied air with a diamond certification.By Jake Lyda
- MusicSnoop Dogg Scores His First Diamond Single, "California Gurls"The Katy Perry collab also had her make history as the female artist with the most diamond hits.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicXXXTENTACION & Trippie Redd's "F**k Love" Goes Diamond 5 Years After DeathIt's also Trippie's 24th birthday, and this makes this certification all the more special and almost destined. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Numbers"Ni**as In Paris": Iconic Jay-Z & Kanye West Collab Goes Diamond After Nearly 12 YearsThis marks the second Diamond certification for Ye, and the first for Hov.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicLil Wayne Reacts To His 2008 Hit "Lollipop" Becoming Diamond CertifiedThe rapper thanked his fans on social media, also adding "#LongLiveStaticMajor."By Jada Ojii
- MusicFrench Montana Says He's The First Male Artist From "The Mecca" To Go DiamondFrench Montana claims to be the first male artist from "the Mecca of hip-hop" to go diamond. By Aron A.
- MusicThe Weeknd Makes History With His Latest Diamond SingleThe Weeknd is now one of the most decorated artists ever.By Vay Laine
- NumbersEminem Becomes Most Certified Gold & Platinum Singles Artist EverWith 73.5 million new certified units, Eminem becomes the most certified Gold & Platinum singles artist in music history.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentDiamond Certified Hip-Hop And R&B Songs: A Complete GuideThese are hip-hop's most commercially successful singles of all time.By Robert Blair
- MusicXXXTENTACION's Mother Accepts Diamond Plaque For "SAD!" On His BehalfXXXTENTACION's "SAD!" becomes the 64th song to ever achieve Diamond status.By Thomas Galindo
- NumbersKanye West Officially Has His First-Ever Diamond SongKanye West's "Stronger" has officially been certified Diamond by the RIAA, making it his first-ever Diamond song.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentDiamond Certified Hip-Hop Albums: A Complete GuideA comprehensive guide to hip-hop's diamond-certified canon, which includes albums from Eminem, 2Pac, The Notorious B.I.G, and Lauryn Hill. By Robert Blair
- NumbersLil Baby & Gunna "Drip Too Hard" Is About To Go DiamondLil Baby and Gunna's "Drip Too Hard" was officially certified nine-times platinum this week.By Alex Zidel
- NumbersPost Malone Makes Diamond History With Latest RIAA CertificationsThe artist is now officially the youngest artist in history to have three diamond singles with the help of Quavo, Swae Lee, and 21 Savage. By Madusa S.
- MusicKodak Black Responds To Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow" Going DiamondCardi B's "Bodak Yellow" song title was inspired by Kodak Black's song "No Flockin."By Rose Lilah
- NumbersPost Malone Goes Diamond AgainPost Malone has received his latest diamond plaque for "Sunflower" with Swae Lee.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Nas X Breaks Another Record After "Old Town Road" Becomes Certified DiamondSit a spell, because "Old Town Road" is going to be here for a while.By Erika Marie
- NumbersDrake Gets One Step Closer To Eminem With His First Diamond SingleDrake's "God's Plan" has officially gone platinum eleven times.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJuice WRLD Makes The Weeknd An Offer He Can't RefuseJuice WRLD wants to get in the studio with The Weeknd.By Alex Zidel
- Numbers6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj Have A Chance To Make History With "FEFE"Tekashi69, Nicki Minaj and Murda Beatz have gone 8x platinum. Will they go diamond?By Alex Zidel