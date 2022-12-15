Lil Wayne’s hit song “Lollipop” with Static Major is officially certified diamond and the rapper couldn’t be more proud. Shouting out his late collaborator in an Instagram post, the Louisiana native also showed gratitude to his loyal fanbase.

“My first joint to go diamond wowwww!!!” he penned on social media 14 years after the song’s debut. “Thank you to all my fans and supporters. I Ain’t Sh*t Without Y’all!!! #LongLiveStaticMajor.”

Artists reaching diamond status is no easy feat, as they need to sell over 10 million units to get recognition by the RIAA. A number of rap artists have also been able to become diamond certified throughout their accomplished careers, including Kanye West with “Stronger” and Drake with “God’s Plan.”

“Lollipop” made its debut in March 2008, and proved to later become one of the biggest hits of that summer. Featured on Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter III, it was one of the first singles listed on the album alongside “A Milli.”

“Mrs. Officer,” a third single from the popular project, went on to receive a platinum certification by the RIAA. Other platinum songs by the rapper include “6 Foot 7 Foot,” “Go DJ,” and “I’m Single.”

Static Major’s vocals bring the track together along with Lil Wayne’s catchy and quotable lyrics. Born Stephen Garrett, the musician lost his life in early 2008 just before the release of the single. He reportedly experienced respiratory problems following the removal of a catheter.

(EXCLUSIVE, Premium Rates Apply) HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 18: ***EXCLUSIVE*** Lil Wayne during the taping of MTV’s “FNMTV” on June 18, 2008 in Hollywood, CA. The show airs Fridays at 8pm on MTV. (Photo by Chris Polk/FilmMagic)

Their collab went on to top the charts shortly after its release, peaking at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 list.

The “Fireman” star went on to find even more success and fame after Tha Carter III, following up with Rebirth and I Am Not A Human Being in 2010 and dropping Tha Carter IV the next year.

Do you agree with "Lollipop" becoming the rapper's first diamond-certified single?

