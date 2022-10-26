Lil Wayne says that Jay-Z is the greatest rapper of all time. Wayne handed out the praise while speaking with former NFL player Marcellus Wiley on his More To It podcast.

Wiley had prompted Wayne with the task of naming the greatest to ever do it, besides himself.

“The greatest rapper of all time is Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter,” Wayne said on the podcast, before explaining his decision by comparing Jay-Z to Tom Brady.

(Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for BACARDI)

At first, Wayne had gone with The Notorious B.I.G., but changed his mind after admitting he misunderstood the question.

Wayne is often in the conversation as one of the greatest rappers of all time. Last month, Nicki Minaj labeled him the greatest ever while wishing him a happy birthday on social media.

“The greatest rapper to ever walk the earth signed me like 15 years ago,” Nicki wrote at the time. “Shit wild @LilTunechi HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY FRIEND, MY BOSS, MY PARTNER, MY IDOL, MY INSPIRATION. MY EVERYTHING.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Wayne discussed dressing up as Michael Jackson and performing for his family as a kid, the Cash Money/Ruff Ryders tour, football versus basketball, and much more.

Check out Wayne’s comments on the More To It podcast below.