Jadakiss Names His Top 5 Rap Groups Of All Time
Jadakiss lists his top 5 rap groups off all time that aren’t The LOX.
Jadakiss is part of one of the greatest rap groups of all time but his top five hip-hop collectives list does not include The LOX. During a recent appearance on Jalen & Jacoby podcast, the “Why” rapper shared who he believes stands among the greatest hip-hop groups to withstand the test of time. Among them are Wu-Tang Clan, NWA, Run-DMC, and EPMD.
The hosts urged Jada to add the LOX to the list but Jadakiss honored the late Prodigy by adding Mobb Deep to the list.
Jadakiss hasn’t shied away from listing off some of his favorite hip-hop acts of all time. Just a few weeks back, he revealed the top five voices in hip-hop, including Guru of Gang Starr and Method Man.
“Big, with the nasal. Sounds like he’s having a hard time breathing but that’s making his cadence extra crazy. Tone-Loc, Tone-Loc’s voice was ill. Nas, with the nasal. That’s voices! So don’t get mad at me,” he said.
In recent times, Jadakiss teamed up with Ma$e and Cam’ron for the 3-Headed Monster tour. Unfortunately, it appears that those plans went South after Ma$e accused Diddy of shutting down the tour entirely. Still, fans received a new song from the three artists last week when they dropped off “G.L.H.”
Check out Jadakiss’s appearance on ESPN’s Jalen & Jacoby podcast below.