Jadakiss is part of one of the greatest rap groups of all time but his top five hip-hop collectives list does not include The LOX. During a recent appearance on Jalen & Jacoby podcast, the “Why” rapper shared who he believes stands among the greatest hip-hop groups to withstand the test of time. Among them are Wu-Tang Clan, NWA, Run-DMC, and EPMD.

The hosts urged Jada to add the LOX to the list but Jadakiss honored the late Prodigy by adding Mobb Deep to the list.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 10: Jadakiss attends Mary J. Blige’s ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ Album Release Party at The Classic Cat on February 10, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for Mary J. Blige’s Good Morning Gorgeous )

Jadakiss hasn’t shied away from listing off some of his favorite hip-hop acts of all time. Just a few weeks back, he revealed the top five voices in hip-hop, including Guru of Gang Starr and Method Man.

“Big, with the nasal. Sounds like he’s having a hard time breathing but that’s making his cadence extra crazy. Tone-Loc, Tone-Loc’s voice was ill. Nas, with the nasal. That’s voices! So don’t get mad at me,” he said.

In recent times, Jadakiss teamed up with Ma$e and Cam’ron for the 3-Headed Monster tour. Unfortunately, it appears that those plans went South after Ma$e accused Diddy of shutting down the tour entirely. Still, fans received a new song from the three artists last week when they dropped off “G.L.H.”

Check out Jadakiss’s appearance on ESPN’s Jalen & Jacoby podcast below.