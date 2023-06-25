Symba recently shared a new, touching clip on social media. He took to Instagram yesterday to share footage of him hugging Jadakiss at a recent BET Awards event. In the sweet clip, Jadakiss is heard giving Symba some words of encouragement. In his caption, Symba calls Jadakiss “The only teacher I ever wanted to make proud.” Fans eagerly raced to the comments sections to share their thoughts on the emotional clip.

“This is so dope! When one of doze onez say ‘you wanna dem onez’…. THAT’S WORK PUT IN!!!! Congrats,” one user tells Symba. “Ain’t nothing better than two Black men showing each other love,” another adds. Other social media users note that Jadakiss’ influence on Symba’s music is apparent, making the touching moment all the more meaningful. “From the first time I heard a verse I knew Jadakiss must have influenced your style,” an Instagram commenter says, “Real recognize real.”

Jadakiss Tells Symba “They Don’t Make ‘Em Like You”

“They don’t make ’em like you, baby,” Jadakiss is heard telling Symba in the clip. He continues, “They don’t make ’em like you. I love it, baby. Dog, you one of dem ones.” The clip showcases just how impactful Jadakiss has been on Symba’s life and career.

Earlier this year, Jadakiss shared some rappers who may have had an influence on his own career. During an interview with Erika Fernandez, he told her his top five rappers. “Biggie, DMX, Nas, JAY-Z,” he listed, leaving one spot for himself. He also appeared on UPROXX’s Fresh Pair in 2022, where he discussed his favorite rappers. “I think Guru, rest in peace. [Method Man], you know when the [Wu-Tang Clan] came Meth’s voice was deep and raspy and just he has an ill voice,” he explained. “Big, with the nasal. Sounds like he’s having a hard time breathing but that’s making his cadence extra crazy. Tone-Loc, Tone-Loc’s voice was ill. Nas, with the nasal. That’s voices! So don’t get mad at me.”

