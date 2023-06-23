13 years after its release, this West Coast pop anthem just made history for the two artists that released it. Moreover, Snoop Dogg just earned his first-ever Diamond-certified single by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), “California Gurls” with Katy Perry. Not only that, but the singer also reached a huge milestone by becoming the female artist with the most Diamond hits according to the RIAA. For those unaware, a Diamond certification from the association means that the release in question sold at least 10 million equivalent units. As such, it’s clear that this song is still in rotation, whether it’s people feeling nostalgia for it or discovering it for the first time.

Of course, high acclaim and success is nothing new for Tha Doggfather. While this specific instance is an example of commercial success, the Long Beach MC has garnered loads of respect. For example, he recently revealed that James Brown told him he was the hardest-working artist in the industry. Furthermore, Snoop Dogg transcended the hip-hop genre when it came to his star power, something that his many partnerships, pop crossovers, and more endeavors continue to prove.

Read More: Snoop Dogg Pulls Out Of Songwriters Hall Of Fame Ceremony, Cites “Personal Reasons”

“California Gurls,” Snoop Dogg’s First Diamond Song

“California Gurls” was the first single for Katy Perry’s third album, 2010’s Teenage Dream. It topped the Billboard Hot 100 charts and remained at No. 1 for six consecutive weeks. However, interestingly enough, the Snoop Dogg collab idea came from another successful rap crossover hit. According to the “Electric” hitmaker, she was inspired by Jay-Z and Alicia Keys’ fellow city-honoring hit, “Empire State Of Mind.” Still, the reasons behind that inspiration were as competitive as they were admiring.

“When I came up with the idea of ‘California Gurls,’ it was because I was a little bit jealous of all the love that was given to the East Coast,” she revealed to MTV in 2010. “I thought for sure Tupac was rolling in his grave, and the Beach Boys, Brian Wilson was totally upset.” Furthermore, she said it was “perfect timing” for a Cali hit. Wwho better to tap than one of the kings of West Coast hip-hop? For more news and the latest updates on Snoop Dogg, log back into HNHH.

Read More: Snoop Dogg Reflects On Working With Pharrell On “Drop It Like It’s Hot”

[via]