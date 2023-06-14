Just a few days before the dinner celebrating this year’s inductees to the Songwriters Hall of Fame, one honoree has pulled out. Snoop Dogg surprised fans when he announced he was backing out of the honor for personal reasons. According to Billboard, Snoop Dogg has deferred his induction and currently plans to join the hall next year. While it’s unclear specifically what causes Snoop to make this decision, he isn’t the first to take this route. Sade also deferred her induction to a future class, also expected to be in 2024.

The other five songwriters set to be honored appear to still be on board for the ceremony a few days from now. Post Malone is also set to be honored by the hall with the Hal David Starlight Award. The award “was established to honor gifted songwriters who are at an apex in their careers and are making a significant impact in the music industry via their original songs.” The Hall Of Fame seeks to honor those who craft notable songs and has approximately 400 members.

Snoop Dogg Waiting Till Next Year

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MAY 03: Snoop Dogg attends the 2023 Milken Institute Global Conference at The Beverly Hilton on May 03, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

The news comes right after Snoop Dogg received another disappointment. After months of trying to become the first black owner of an NHL team Snoop ultimately missed his chance. Toronto billionaire Michael Andlauer has bought the Ottawa Senators for $1 billion. The news comes after Snoop had already teased at becoming the team’s new owner with an Instagram post sporting custom sweatpants with the Senators logo.

Snoop also showed off another custom piece a few days ago. In a video posted to his Instagram, he flexed a huge new chain that pays tribute to east coast rap legends Wu-Tang Clan. The video featured one of the group’s songs playing over it while Snoop showed off his new drip. What do you think about Snoop Dogg and Sade deferring their Songwriters Hall of Fame induction until 2024? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Snoop Dogg Admits Losing “Gin & Juice” Grammy Hurt

[Via]