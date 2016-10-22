songwriters hall of fame
- MusicJAY-Z Speaks On Being First Rapper In Songwriter Hall Of FameHov said the rap community "didn't need" the validation, but still wanted to be recognized.By Ben Mock
- MusicSnoop Dogg Pulls Out Of Songwriters Hall Of Fame Ceremony, Cites "Personal Reasons"Snoop Dogg became the second high profile songwriter to pull out of the event.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicSnoop Dogg & Sade Among 2023 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Inductees Snoop Dogg and Sade are being inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame.By Cole Blake
- MusicPusha T Cracks Up Laughing As He Compares Pharrell's Suit To Eddie Murphy's "Delirious" OutfitPusha had a few jokes for his good friend on the night that The Neptunes were bestowed a top honor.By Erika Marie
- MusicJermaine Dupri Flexes Songwriting Honors: "I Am In A Seat Puff Daddy Can't Pay For"Dupri speaks on being a part of the Songwriters Hall of Fame and says, "As far as I'm concerned, I don't know if [Diddy will] ever get in that club."By Erika Marie
- MusicMariah Carey Reminds Us All That She's "A Songwriter" With Hilarious Twitter VideoIt's like a "moment," but make it "songwriter"!By Keenan Higgins
- MusicMariah Carey & Pharrell Are Among The Songwriters Hall Of Fame 2020 InducteesAlso in the class of 2020 includes Chad Hugo of The Neptunes, The Isley Brothers, Eurythmics, Rick Nowels, William "Mickey" Stevenson & Steve Miller.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicOutKast & The Neptunes Land Songwriters Hall Of Fame NominationHip-Hop is finally getting recognized. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMissy Elliot Becomes The First Female Hip-Hop Artist In Songwriters Hall Of FameCongratulations are in order (again).By hnhh
- MusicMissy Elliott & Justin Timberlake To Be Honoured With Doctorate From Berklee CollegeMissy Elliott is the first female rapper to receive the recognition. By Chantilly Post
- MusicMissy Elliott Explains The Importance Of Her Songwriters Hall Of Fame NominationMissy Elliott talks her honourable nomination and writing for Aaliyah and many more. By Chantilly Post
- MusicMissy Elliott Becomes First Female Rapper Nominated For Songwriters Hall Of FameCongratulations, Missy Elliott!By Chantilly Post
- MusicJermaine Dupri Will Be Inducted In The Songwriters Hall Of FameJermaine Dupri scores a massive victory. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJay Z Thanks Legends Of Hip-Hop For Inspiring HimJay Z takes to Twitter to thank the hip-hop legends before & after him for his inspiration.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicJay Z To Become The First Rapper Inducted Into The Songwriters Hall Of FameIt's a hip-hop milestone.By Matt F
- IndustryJay Z Becomes First Rapper To Be Nominated For The Songwriters Hall Of FameAfter 47 years, the Songwriters Hall of Fame finally nominates a rapper. By Angus Walker