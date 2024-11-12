Eminem, N.W.A, George Clinton, & More To Compete For Induction Into Songwriters Hall Of Fame

The Songwriters Hall of Fame has announced the nominees for next year's induction.

Eminem, N.W.A, George Clinton, and Janet Jackson, are among the 26 songwriters who will be competing for induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame this year, the organization announced on Tuesday. Three will be selected in the performing songwriters category while another three will be honored in just the songwriters category. The six winners will be celebrated at the Induction & Awards Gala in New York City, next year.

Among the group are eight members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. They include Sheryl Crow, Eminem, Janet Jackson, George Clinton, Mike Love, and Steve Winwood, as well as members of the The Doobie Brothers and N.W.A. Voters will have until December 22nd to submit their choices for the inductees. Last year, the organization honored R.E.M., Steely Dan, and Timbaland as well as Hillary Lindsey, Diane Warren, and the late Cindy Walker.

Along with the complete list of this year's nominees, the organization shared several songs that highlight their talents, but these “are merely a representative sample of their extensive catalogs.” For Eminem, they selected “Lose Yourself,” “Stan,” “Mockingbird,” “Houdini,” and “Rap God.” With N.W.A., they went with “Express Yourself,” “Dopeman,” “Fu*k Tha Police,” “Gangsta Gangsta,” and “Straight Outta Compton.” Janet Jackson got “Black Cat,” “Together Again,” “Again,” “Got ‘til It’s Gone,” and “Rhythm Nation,” while George Clinton was honored for “Atomic Dog,” “Flash Light,” “(Not Just) Knee Deep,” “I’d Rather Be With You,” and “Give Up The Funk (Tear the Roof off the Sucker).”